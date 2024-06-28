Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council say they are doing everything they can to ensure The Shay pitch is in a good condition after improvement work took place.

Halifax Panthers return to The Shay on Sunday, July 14 against Featherstone, having moved their game on Sunday against Whitehaven to Wakefield, meaning the pitch will have had around six weeks for work to take place.

The council say there’ll be further grass growth over the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Halifax Town, who were forced to play three of their scheduled home matches away from the ground at the back end of last season due to the surface not being good enough, won’t play at The Shay until early August when their league season gets underway.

How The Shay is looking

Sarah Richardson, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, said: “We are doing everything we can to make sure the Shay pitch is in a good condition for matches.

“We asked for independent advice from experts in sports surfaces and soil management.

"Following this, and the Halifax Panthers’ last home game on 1 June, we have taken action to improve the pitch drainage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This involved three intense days of work, where the entire pitch surface was stripped and replaced with a special top dressing for sports pitches.

How The Shay is looking

"Grass seed and fertiliser were then applied.

"The grass is already growing back well, and we’re continuing to work with a specialist fertiliser company to boost the growth and root establishment.