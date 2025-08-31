Here's what Adam Lakeland said about any further additions to his Halifax squad

Halifax manager Adam Lakeland says players will have to head out of his squad before any other signings can be made.

The Shaymen signed defender Jake Griffin on loan from Stoke City this week, who made his debut off the bench in the 3-2 win against Yeovil on Saturday.

That takes Town’s squad up to 27 players, and Lakeland says the focus for now is on reducing the size of the group.

"We're probably in a position now where we can't really bring any more bodies in until we maybe see one or two going out the other way,” he said.

"And probably the one or two that need to go out the other way, it's to get them games.

"They need to go out and play, and show me what they're capable of, and give me a reason to bring them back.

"So there's probably not going to be anything incoming imminently, and we'll have to see whether there's anything going out."

On 19-year-old centre-back Griffin, Lakeland said: "Even though Hmami's been brilliant, we did need to get another centre-half in.

"He came in on Friday, it was his first day with us, and we didn't feel it was fair on the lad to chuck him straight on Saturday.

"But he came on at the end and won a couple of headers for us, and hopefully he'll settle into it now, get familiar with the rest of the players and how we work and what we want, and enjoy his time with us."