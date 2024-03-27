Here's what Calderdale Council have said about discussions over the future of The Shay
The council announced earlier this year that they were planning to dispose of The Shay to help reduce costs, and said they wanted running of the stadium to be handed over to the two tenants, FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.
When asked by the Courier how discussions had been going with the two clubs, the council said: “Discussions are at an early stage and are expected to continue throughout the coming year.”
The council also said they were grateful to both clubs for engaging positively in the process.
On whether there was any time limit for handing over The Shay and if they were on course for that, the council said: “Transfer of such a complex operation will take some time.
"However, we are committed to progressing this without unnecessary delay.”