Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council announced earlier this year that they were planning to dispose of The Shay to help reduce costs, and said they wanted running of the stadium to be handed over to the two tenants, FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.

When asked by the Courier how discussions had been going with the two clubs, the council said: “Discussions are at an early stage and are expected to continue throughout the coming year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council also said they were grateful to both clubs for engaging positively in the process.

The Shay

On whether there was any time limit for handing over The Shay and if they were on course for that, the council said: “Transfer of such a complex operation will take some time.