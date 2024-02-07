Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harker hasn't been included in the last two matchday squads, and was restricted to substitute appearances in the previous four matches having started the season as first-choice striker.

"He's down the pecking order at the moment," Millington said. "Obviously Adan's come in for a specific reason and Rob's down the pecking order at the minute."

When asked what Harker needed to do to get back into the team, Millington said: "I've told Rob, he knows what he needs to do, so it's up to him to address certain things."

Rob Harker

Angelo Cappello went off in the defeat to Solihull due to a hamstring injury.

"He'll be assessed tomorrow," Millington said. "We don't think it's a particularly serious one but it's likely to keep him out in the short-term."

Midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers is on the mend from his dead leg.

"He's been back running and will be assessed on Thursday," Millington said.

And on midfielder Flo Hoti, Millington said: "He'll be in the non-contact aspects of training as of Thursday but we still can't risk him, it's too early for that."

On whether there were any further new signings in the pipeline after the recent additions of Adan George and Jack Jenkins, the Town boss said: "No-one specific at the moment but we are constantly reviewing who's available and who we can bring in.

"We wouldn't be bringing in squad players at the minute because we've got enough squad players.

"The only players we'd bring in would be people who'd come straight into the team, but there's no-one in the immediate future."