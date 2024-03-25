Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"We're not in any desperate need,” Millington told the Courier, “but there are one or two areas where we're weighing up whether it might be wise to have a bit of support and possibly a bit of cover.

"If it were the case we brought anyone in, the likelihood is it would be more a case of them offering cover to an area where we're a bit light as opposed to them coming in to be an immediate starter."

Halifax have used the lowest number of players in the National League this season, just 23, which Millington says is a reflection of success in their recruitment.

Chris Millington

"I think what it proves is that we use the players we sign. It's a statement about our recruitment as much as anything,” he said.

"We recruit players to play, we don't just recruit bodies and then see how they fit in, we do everything we can to make sure that, when we bring players into the club, we know what their pathway's going to be and at what point they're going to contribute to the first-team, and what it's going to take to get them up to standard.