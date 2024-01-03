Halifax boss Chris Millington reckons it’s unlikely that Wrexham striker Billy Waters will be returning to The Shay.

Waters is out-of-favour at League Two Wrexham, having joined them from Barrow, but enjoyed a prolific spell at Halifax, scoring 21 goals in all competitions as The Shaymen reached the National League play-offs in the 2021-22 season.

"If Billy wanted to come here then there'd be a conversation to be had, for sure, but I think Billy's sights are set on staying in the EFL,” Millington said.

"But of course, we wouldn't turn down the opportunity to re-sign Billy were we to have it."

Aldershot v FC Halifax Town, Saturday, September 25. Photo: Marcus Branston. Billy Waters

On whether he was hoping to sign anyone to strengthen his squad, Millington said: "I'm very positive about the fact we're getting bodies back, so having Flo (Hoti), Ange (Cappello), Rob (Harker) and not being a million miles off with Jack Evans and hopefully Luke Summerfield is really positive.

"One thing we do do here is rely on every member of the squad, so we don't sign people and then not use them.

"I know Phil Parkinson was talking about his Altrincham squad last week and how much they miss certain players like Osborne and various others - we don't do it in that way.

"We look at our squad and we know we can rely on every single one of the lads, when they get the opportunity, to come in and play.

"That situation remains, however, sometimes you need a bit of freshening up, you need a little bit of fresh blood and if the opportunity comes to sign somebody who can freshen us up and make us better then we won't turn it down at this stage of the season."

And when asked whether he expected there to be any upcoming departures from the club, Millington said: "There's no hiding the fact that Milli Alli will get attention because he's playing well and scoring goals.