Here's what Town boss Chris Millington said on whether there'll be any more ins or outs at The Shay

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:24 GMT
Town boss Chris Millington says youngster Ted Lavelle will be made available for loan to maintain his development.

Lavelle wasn't part of the matchday squad for Saturday's season-opener against Barnet and has previously been on loan at Colne and Bradford Park Avenue.

"At this stage, we're not in a great rush to let people go out," Millington said, "but we're going to offer Ted Lavelle for loan because we know how important it is that he gets experience playing senior football and maintains his development.

"If he's not going to be involved in the matchday squads, we want him playing elsewhere.

Chris MillingtonChris Millington
"And then we'll see come the end of the month where we're at with the rest of the squad and if some players aren't figuring, I know there'll be pressure for them to be out getting minutes elsewhere, so we'll review that situation after the Bank Holiday weekend."

Striker Justin Iwobi remains available for permanent transfer.

"His name's been circulated to the levels we expect him to get interest from," Millington said.

"His agent and the club are working to open up some opportunities for him."

On whether there would be any firther incomings to the club, the Halifax manager said: "We're still looking at other players and we've got one or two conversations going on with players who may well become available.

"But there's nothing imminent."

