FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

Here's who FC Halifax Town, Chesterfield, Wrexham, Notts County and the rest of the National League's promotion hopefuls still have to play

It's Stockport County's title to lose now in the National League as The Hatters' red-hot form has propelled them to the verge of a return to the Football League.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:59 am

But beneath them, it is still all to play for as several teams battle for places in the play-offs.

Ahead of the run-in to the end of the season, we take a look at the remaining fixtures for the promotion hopefuls in the National League.

1. Stockport County

Sat Apr 2, (H) Torquay United; Sat Apr 9, (H) Southend United; Fri Apr 15, (A) Grimsby Town; Mon Apr 18, (H) Solihull Moors; Sat Apr 23, (A) Yeovil Town; Sat Apr 30, (H) Boreham Wood FC; Mon May 2, (A) Chesterfield; Sat May 7, (A) Wrexham; Sun May 15, (H) FC Halifax Town.

2. Wrexham

Sat Apr 2, (A) Weymouth; Tue Apr 5, (H) Barnet FC; Sat Apr 9, (H) Eastleigh; Fri Apr 15, (H) Solihull Moors; Mon Apr 18, (H) Altrincham; Sat Apr 23, (A) Woking; Sat Apr 30, (H) Southend United; Mon May 2, (A) Boreham Wood; Sat May 7, (H) Stockport County; Sun May 15, (A) Dagenham & Redbridge.

3. Chesterfield

Sat Apr 2, (H) Grimsby Town; Sat Apr 9, (A) Wealdstone; Mon Apr 18, (A) FC Halifax Town; Sat Apr 23, (H) Dover Athletic; Sat Apr 30, (A) Bromley; Mon May 2, (H) Stockport County; Sat May 7, (A) Torquay United; Sun May 15, (H) Woking.

4. FC Halifax Town

Sat Apr 2, (H) Wealdstone; Tue Apr 5, (H) Solihull Moors; Sat Apr 9, (H) Woking; Fri Apr 15, (A) Altrincham; Mon Apr 18, (H) Chesterfield; Sat Apr 23, (A) Southend United; Sat Apr 30, (H) Yeovil Town; Mon May 2, (A) Eastleigh; Sat May 7, (H) Aldershot Town; Sun May 15, (A) Stockport County.

Photo: Marcus Branston

