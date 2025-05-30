FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
Here's who FC Halifax Town fans have suggested should be The Shaymen's next manager

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2025, 09:56 BST
FC Halifax Town fans have had their say on who they think should be the club’s next manager.

Responding on the Courier’s social media pages, Shaymen fans have been putting their suggestions forward for who they would like to take over the role.

Town are looking for a new manager after Chris Millington stepped down from the job after three years in charge.

1. Mike Williamson

Guided Gateshead to promotion into the National League before establishing them as a promotion contender playing some attractive football. Has Football League experience too with MK Dons and Carlisle. Photo: Marc Atkins

2. Jonathan Greening

Steered Scarborough to promotion into the National League North in what is his first managerial role and has now established them in the division, and has a good run in the FA Cup under his belt too. Photo: Michael Steele

3. Mark Jackson

Did an impressive job in the youth set-up at Leeds United, winning plenty of silverware, and is now doing a similarly successful job in Australia with Central Coast Mariners. Photo: Bruuce Rollinson

4. Andy Butler

Has just guided Scunthorpe to promotion from the National League North. Photo: Catherine Ivill

