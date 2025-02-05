CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jamie Grimes of Chesterfield lifts the Vanarama National League Trophy following victory in the Vanarama National League match between Chesterfield and Boreham Wood at SMH Group Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)placeholder image
CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jamie Grimes of Chesterfield lifts the Vanarama National League Trophy following victory in the Vanarama National League match between Chesterfield and Boreham Wood at SMH Group Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Here's who the supercomputer thinks is going up and down in the National League this season and where Barnet, York City, Forest Green Rovers and the rest will finish

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST
Barnet will win the National League title and make a long-awaited return the EFL, according to a betting firm’s Supercomputer.

Having not played EFL football since suffering relegation from League Two in 2018, it is predicted the Bees will finish nine points above York in the National League title race by www.jeffbet.com.

The Supercompter predicts that Dean Brennan's side will finish first with 103 points, ahead of York with 94 in second. Forest Green Rovers will also come close in the title race, finishing third with 93 points.

Micky Mellon's Oldham Athletic are set for a fifth-place finish with Rochdale one place above them in fourth, while Gateshead and Halifax make up the remaining top-seven places.

Despite the continuation of their remarkable performances under Phil Parkinson for another season, Altrincham will miss out on a consecutive play-off campaign.

Sutton United, Hartlepool United, Solihull Moors, Yeovil Town and Southend are all set to suffer disappointment by failing to make the play-offs, too.

At the bottom of the table, the Supercomputer suggests Tamworth, Braintree Town and AFC Fylde will avoid relegation while Alan Deavonshire's Maidenhead United will be relegated.

Joining Maidenhead in relegation will be Woking, Boston United and Ebsfleet United.

Here is how the table is predicted to look.

Barnet

1. National League

Barnet Photo: sub

Photo Sales
York City

2. National League

York City Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Forest Green Rovers

3. National League

Forest Green Rovers Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Rochdale

4. National League

Rochdale Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueYork CityEFLYorkLeague TwoMicky Mellon
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice