"He's a great lad, I love him to bits" - Town boss Lakeland delighted for hat-trick hero Devonport after win over Leeds United under 21s

Town boss Adam Lakeland said he was delighted for striker Owen Devonport after his hat-trick in the 3-0 National League Cup win over Leeds United under 21s.

Devonport became the first Halifax player to score a hat-trick in a competitive game since Tom Denton on the opening day of the 2016-17 season.

"I'm pleased for him," Lakeland said.

"It's been tough for him really, he came in and started incredibly well, but then through the form of Will Harris, he's found himself not starting every game.

Adam Lakeland

"But he's started tonight, scored two good headers and then I'm so pleased for him that he's capitalised on that mistake and got his hat-trick.

"He's a great lad, I love him to bits.

"He drives me crazy at times, and at times he can be his own worst enemy, and you've got to keep on at him, but I really have a lot of time for him as a lad and I really want him to have a good career in the game.

"I can be hard on him but it's only because I care about him and I want him to do well, so hopefully him having a good game and three goals will see him go on another little run for us, whether that's starting or coming off the bench and impacting games."

Devonport's hat-trick comes after Will Harris scored at Truro on Saturday and twice in the FA Cup win at Southport before that.

"The reason why they're both doing so well at the minute is they're both pushing each other," Lakeland said.

"They both know that if they don't perform, there's somebody there chomping, ready to go in and play.

"Will's been in fantastic form, Owen came in and hit the ground running.

"He's scored four goals in two National League Cup games, which has helped us secure two wins.

"So yeah, headaches but that's what you want."

On the victory at The Shay, Town's second in as many games in the competition this season, Lakeland said: "All you can ever do is try and win your next game, so irrespective of what competition it's in or who you're playing against, just try and win the next game.

"And every credit to the players because we've managed to do that.

"We want winning, and certainly not losing games on a regular basis, to become habitual.

"Obviously we were all disappointed we lost the game on Saturday so late on, but I think that was our second defeat in 13 games, so we've been in decent form.

"But all you can do is win your next game and we have, and it just gives us that little bit of a lift again going into the weekend."