"He's a loss" - Town winger Wright could miss rest of the season, says Millington
Wright limped off in Town's 2-1 win at home to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night with a knee injury.
"He's had a scan," Millington told the Courier. "It doesn't look great and could potentially miss the rest of the season.
"First and foremost, it's disappointing for Max and it'll be stressful for him.
"But also disappointing for us because he's a very, very talented footballer, so he's a loss."
Town have added midfielder Lewis Leigh and defender Josh Emmanuel to the squad this week to try and bolster their depleted squad.
When asked if there could be any other additions, Millington said: "I'm not sure, it depends of finances to be honest.
"I'm not sure we can cover it off, there's other things we need to fund at the moment like operations and various other things that we've got to fund first, and then hopefully there'll be something left over to get some more cover in."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.