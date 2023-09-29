"He's a really exciting addition," says Millington on new signing Iwobi
Iwobi, 18, has joined Halifax from Stoke City's academy on a two-year deal with an option of another year.
"He was put to us by an agent over the summer but he had an opportunity to go into Brentford, which he wanted to take first, so he didn't come to us until towards the end of pre-season," Millington told the Courier.
"He's been training with us since then and we've been trying to create a deal with him for a number of weeks because he fits the profile for our longer-term plans, for building the squad from the ground up.
"He's a really exciting addition, he'll be a real positive addition for the club over the next two seasons, maybe not initially, I think the development pathway for him will be more around going out and getting senior football experience elsewhere before he's ready to play week in, week out at National League level.
"But he's certainly somebody that will be a real exciting addition to the club."
When asked what type of player Iwobi is, Millington said: "He's got a bit of everything, he's about six foot three, six foot four, he's athletic, he's good in the air, he can hold the ball up and he's also got a finish on him.
"Very much that all-round number nine profile. He's still very, very young and got a lot to develop and learn but there's an excellent foundation there for him to become a very good footballer."