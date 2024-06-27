Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington says Town have signed a "modern day centre-half" in defender Will Smith.

The 25-year-old former Harrogate, Scunthorpe and York centre-back has agreed a two year contract with Halifax.

And Millington is happy with his latest addition.

"He can play left or right, he's got experinece of playing left and he's very good on the right so he's definitely a very good addition," said the Town boss.

Chris Millington

"Good experince for his age and maybe older than his years in how he plays and his professionalism.

"Since his introduction at Harrogate a few years ago, he burst onto the scene in a really postive way but has just had the setback of injuries, that's what's held him back.

"But he's a very good player and had he not had the bad luck with injuries, we wouldn't be in the market for him."

Smith was released by Harrogate at the end of last season after five years at the club, including loan spells at Scunthorpe and York.

"I think there's more to come from him in terms of performance, for sure, I think he'll get better," Millington said.

"We've proved with a number of players, and where Max Wright is the real success story, with the medical team, and Aaron Scholes in particular, has built a fantastic training programme and has advised us really well on how to use him.

"With that kind of knowledge and skill behind-the-scenes then we feel we're in the best place to get the absolute best out of Will Smith as well."

When asked if there were any other Town centre-halves he would compare Smith to, Millington said: "I'd say he's akin to an Adam Senior, a really solid all-round defender, decent in the air, good on the ball.