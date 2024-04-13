Andrew Oluwabori

Oluwabori hasn't featured since being taken off after an hour in the 1-1 home draw with York on April 2 and was again absent from the matchday squad in the defeat to Barnet today.

"He's demonstrated a little lack of maturity at times and we're obviously a very young group and we need maturity, regardless of years," Millington said.

"We need players who can stick to task and stay on task and do the job they're asked.

"In these final few games, it's going to be fine margins that decide games and if players don't concentrate and stay on task for 95 plus minutes then it can hurt us.

"We've worked too hard to get ourselves into this position to allow one or two people switching off to be our undoing."

But Millington insists Oluwabori isn't completely out in the cold and could come back into contention soon.

"Everyone's going to have a part to play because the siatuation, as it is, with the fixture schedule, we're going to need to keep it fresh," Millington said.

"Clearly after today, we need 11 players and five subs who can understand the game-plan, understand the task, understand the roles and responsibilities on set-pieces, stick to those jobs, do them impeccably well throughout the game.

"But also what I think we lacked at moments in the second-half was a player with that little bit of magic to unlock and create a little bit of chaos with the ball at their feet and Andrew obviously offers that.