The 22-year-old has joined Town on a two-year deal with an option, following a successful trial.

"He was put onto us by a friend, somebody we know very well in the game, who recommended him highly,” said Millington of the former Tranmere and Dundee United man, who has made eight appearances for Kosovo under-21s.

"We initially brought him in with a trial group in the first week of pre-season and within half-an-hour of (watching) him in that trial process, we knew he was ready for the first-team.

FC Halifax Town badge logo

"So we needed to see him in the first-team environment and he's flourished, fitted in straight away, and we wasted no time in getting a deal on the table for him.

"He can play any role in the centre of midfield, the deeper role, box-to-box, he can play higher up as an attacking centre mid and can be very effective in any of those.