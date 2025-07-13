"He's got a little bit of everything," says Halifax boss Lakeland on new striker Will Harris

Town boss Adam Lakeland says new striker Will Harris can be very effective for The Shaymen if they can get the best out of him.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sunderland, Gateshead and Spennymoor striker, 24, joined Halifax on a one year deal with an option earlier this week, after being on trial with The Shaymen, to boost what had been looking a threadbare forward line.

"It wasn't necessarily a trial, I wanted to get him in to have a closer look at him because I've seen him be really good in games and I've seen him where he's not been as effective as he can be,” Lakeland told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, it was a chance for him to come in and see how we work, what we're about, the type of environment and culture we have at the training ground.

Will Harris

"And do the travelling, because if a lad's travelling too far, it's not ideal.

"So we wanted to make sure it felt right for us and Will, and I was pleased with what I saw.

"I've felt he's a good player for a good few seasons, I tried to sign him twice at King's Lynn, and on the first occasion we were prepared to pay north of £20,000 for him.

"I've got a lot of confidence and a lot of belief in Will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festus Arthur

"I think he's got attributes that can make him a really effective player, it's just about us trying to get the best out of him.

"We're taking him away from the North East by bringing him here, and we're bringing him into a good environment, and we're going to work with him and demand a lot from him.

"And hopefully we'll give him that platform to be the best version of himself he can be, because I think he's got a little bit of everything.

"He can play up there on his own or with a partner, he can play off one of the sides if we needed him to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can get a tune out of him, he can be a really effective player for us."

On the departure of defender Festus Arthur, which was announced on Saturday, Lakeland said: "He was offered a new deal initially, which wasn't accepted or signed within the necessary window.

"I then just felt it was probably best for us and Festus to move on and explore new opportunities, and we wish him well becase he was a well respected and well thought of member of the group."