"He's got an enormous amount of potential" - Millington on latest Town signing Tom Wilson
Wilson joins Halifax from Belper Town, where he was named supporters’ young player of the season last season.
The centre-back started his career at Sheffield United and has also had spells at Hallam FC and Stalybridge Celtic.
"He's a great lad, a fantastic defender and absolutely committed to dominating opposition players when they've got the ball and works incredibly hard to keep the ball out of the net,” Millington said on the 22-year-old defender, who was with Town during pre-season and has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.
"He's got an enormous amount of potential and is the type of lad whose character and the way he plays will be really enjoyed by the faithful at The Shay, they'll absolutely love watching how he approaches the game I'm sure."