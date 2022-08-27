"He's got great pace, very, very good technically" - Town manager Millington on new signing Osawe

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has joined Halifax on a one-year deal, having spent the last eight years in German football, which included a spell with former Champions League semi-finalists Kaiserslautern.

"He was suggested by an ex-Halifax Town player who knew that we wanted quality throughout the team and that we wanted competition for places," Millington said of Osawe, who was at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers as a youngster.

"He suggested, having been aware of this lad from his own playing days, that he would be available and potentially interested in coming to play for us.

"He can play anywhere across the front three, he's got great pace, very, very good technically.

"I would expect him to be able to create and take opportunities that fall his way."

Millington doesn't expect any further additions to his squad for the time being after Osawe's arrival.

"That puts us in a place where we don't need anyone in the short-term," said the Town boss.