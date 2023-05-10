Defenders Jesse Debrah and Jack Senior are both expected to be available, as are midfielders Luke Summerfield and Max Wright, all of whom are back in full training.

"He's in good shape," Millington said of Debrah, "he's looking very bright in training, so it's great to have him back around it."

Millington says Summerfield is "on the road" to being fit enough to start at Wembley.

Chris Millington

"More or less the same stage as Jesse now, he's looked very bright in training," said the Town manager.

"It's interesting to see how having Luke Summerfield on the pitch changes how we play, even in the 11 v 11's we've done in training.

"You just see the quality of our attacking play when you've got him passing forward."

On Jack Senior, who looks set to captain his hometown club at Wembley if he is fit to start, Millington said: "He spent all last week doing extra work to make sure he got himself ahead of the curve.

"So when some of the other lads who are fit and have been playing took the opportunity to go away and rest their bodies, Jack was coming into the training ground to work.

"Summers was doing an awful lot of work away from the training ground, and Jesse was in with Jack doing extras to make sure they got themselves ready.

"They really value this opportunity to play at Wembley, they understand that these are often once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and they want to do everything they can to get themselves as ready as possible."

Forward Fidel O'Rourke missed training on Tuesday due to feeling unwell but did train on Monday.

"He's not a million miles from the description we've given the other lads who are on their way back to full fitness," said Millington.

On winger Max Wright, Millington said: "He's in great shape, training really well and would be available to play 90 minutes if called upon."

Millington wouldn't be drawn on the availability of striker Mani Dieseruvwe after the club appealed his red card against Woking.

"He's in training and has been incredibly bright," the Town boss said.

"He'll play an important part in our preparations for the game."

If Dieseruvwe is suspended, that should see fellow forward Rob Harker handed the starting spot up-front.

"Rob's very important, not just in terms of the FA Trophy, but he's an important part of the future of the club," Millington said.

"He's starting to show what a threat he can be in-front of goal and those other aspects of the game which we were really intent on him learning this season, how to be effective in the other parts of the game and how to do what he needs to do to stay on the pitch long enough to get the chances to score goals, he's really starting to learn.

"He's doing that more and more as his experience grows so I think he'll play an important part in the FA Trophy but also beyond that into next season.

"I'm hopeful he can continue to develop and score more goals for us."

Midfielder Kian Spence has been ruled out of the final by the Town boss.

"He unfortunately won't be fit enough to take part, he's got this ongoing groin issue which means he's not going to be available," said Millington.

When asked if he thought Spence had played his last game for the club, the Halifax boss said: "We would like to think not and we certainly would like to retain his services.

"But we've got to be realistic and we know he'll have suitors from a higher level able to offer him much more wages.

"So realistically, it's highly possible."

Defenders Jordan Keane and Tom Clarke are both set to be fit enough to be in contention though.

"He's doing work in the gym so he's a bit behind the others but will be available for the final as long as there's no other setbacks," Millington said of Keane.

And on Clarke, Millington said: "He should be fully available for the final as long as there's no further setbacks."

Centre-back Festus Arthur is set to miss the start of next season due to the injury he picked up in the last league game of the campaign against Eastleigh.

"He's waiting for a date for an operation, he's going to need his Achilles operating on," Millington said.

Defender Adam Senior is still training with the club and Millington says he would love to keep him next season on a permanent deal.

"I think he's a perfect fit and we're a perfect fit for him at this stage of his career, so hopefully he'll be with us for the upcoming seasons," Millington said.

