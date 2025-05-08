"He's progressing well" - Town boss Millington issues injury update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington has provided an update on Town’s injury list looking ahead to next week’s play-off eliminator at Oldham.

The Shaymen take on The Latics at Boundary Park on Wednesday night, with a semi-final at York City awaiting the winners.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson is expected to be available after recovering from an abductor injury.

"He’s progressing well,” Millington told the Courier. “We're fortunate we've got a very good keeper in Toby (Savin) available to us as well.

Chris Millington

"But Sam's in good shape and training well.

"If he were selected to play, you don't know, you can never be certain with these situations until somebody's out in the cut and thrust of a game, that they're fully recovered, especially coming back relatively quickly.

"But he's looking good in training."

Midfielder Scott High also has a chance of being involved in the game.

"He’s due to be signed off by Huddersfield this week so should be in training with us over the next few days and then we'll assess whether or not he's ready to be involved,” Millington said.

Forward Daniel Nkrumah is due to return to training tomorrow and is expected to be fit.

On fellow forward Adan George, Millington said: "Similar to Scott, but maybe a little bit behind him."

Defender Festus Arthur won’t be involved though.

“He's got an injury which will keep him out for a few weeks,” confirmed the Town boss, who said none of the club’s other injured players will be available.