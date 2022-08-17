"He's very close now" - Town boss Millington hoping midfielder Spence will be available for Wealdstone clash

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spence is yet to feature this season and took no part in any pre-season games, prompting speculation over his future.

But Millington said: "He's very close now, anyone who saw him running before the game on Tuesday will see what good shape he looks to be in now.

"We're hoping he'll be available."

Kian Spence

On a possible return date for Matty Warburton, Millington said: "Unclear as yet but we'd hope that next week he'll train."

Millington was again tight-lipped on the future of Jamie Allen and on the club's long-awaited new signing, but said the club will look to arrange further behind-closed-doors matches next month.

"The schedule's quite busy with the two games over the Bank Holiday weekend to be fit and fresh for, we want to make sure the whole squad's fit and available,” he said.