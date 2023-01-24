Interim Scunthorpe boss Michael Nelson

1) What kind of form will they go into the game in?

The Iron aren't in very good form if you cast your eye over results over the past few months. Despite an upturn in performances under their latest interim manager Michael Nelson which also produced a 3-0 victory at home to Maidenhead United, it's still just one win from their last twelve games in the National League following their 2-0 defeat to Woking last time out.

2) Why has the team struggled so much this season?

Multiple reasons.….I can't imagine all the off-the-pitch problems have helped a squad comprising a number of younger players. The wait for a takeover has also meant that the club haven't appointed a permanent manager following the sacking of Keith Hill in August. Tony Daws tried a gentler approach with a team that has struggled over the past few years but, while he pick up a couple of wins and engineered a brief unbeaten league run, results and performances dropped off which led to him stepping back into his academy manager role in November. Injuries and a transfer embargo have also hampered the team - Michael Nelson's found a system which works for what he's got at his disposal but the team have struggled defensively as well as lacking width and a cutting edge higher up the pitch at times.

3) What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

The system which I alluded to earlier has seen an injection of bite and energy into the midfield with Finley Shrimpton and Tom Pugh sitting in front of the defence which has then allowed Alfie Beestin, Jacob Butterfield and Cameron Wilson to play higher up the pitch. Nelson has also tried to make the team more disciplined in possession rather than immediately going long from the back. It's a team which under him has shown no lack of commitment and effort.

4) Who will be your dangermen and why?

It's difficult to say now that Caolan Lavery has left the club despite being offered an extension to his short-term contract. His departure means that 15 of the The Iron's last 19 goals have been scored by players who are no longer at the club. It also means that their one fit, recognised striker is an 18 year-old in Harrison Poulter who has only eight appearances to his name for the club and is yet to start a game for the side. Cameron Wilson has looked a threat since starting at Chesterfield on New Year's Day but while he and Jacob Butterfield have combined well, they now lack a focal point up front with whom to link up. Alfie Beestin is also a player who can drive forward with the ball and who will admit he should have more goals and assists to his game.

5) How do you think they will approach Wednesday's game?

It's difficult to say given the team's dearth of attacking options following Lavery's departure. You may expect the team to set up to pinch a goal and defend a slender lead but this is a team that's only kept two clean sheets all season and has conceded the third-most goals in the division. Who knows?

6) Injuries/suspensions?

Finley Shrimpton has been ruled out for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury which is a blow. Striker Marcus Carver is also a long-term absentee with a groin injury. This game may come too soon for club captain Liam Feeney who's been out since late September with a hamstring problem.

7) Likely line-up and formation?

The Iron have been going with a 4-2-3-1 formation since Michael Nelson has stepped in which he says he'll stick with despite the injury to Finley Shrimpton. The back five will probably stay unchaged with Owen Foster in between the sticks behind Colin Daniel, George Taft, Andrew Boyce and Reagan Ogle. Expect Tom Pugh to be one of the two midfielders shielding the back four with Cameron Wilson, Jacob Butterfield and Cameron Wilson playing as part of an advanced three behind the sole striker.

8) How do the fans feel about what's happened this season?

Apathy in terms of what's happening on the pitch... this is a club that has fallen through the leagues in recent years and unfortunately that shows no sign of stopping at the moment. There was some optimism at the start of the season following their opening day win at home to Yeovil Town but I think fans realised they were in for a long, hard season following a series of disappointing results and performances as early as the end of August which led to Keith Hill's demise. I think supporters have accepted that relegation to the National League North is more than likely at this stage given all the current difficulties but the bigger concern is actually about having a football club to support regardless of what division they're in. Emotions regarding events surrounding the future of the club are a mixture of anger, anxiety and frustration... after two takeover deals collapsed, things started to take a turn for the worse come the end of November when the club was unable to pay staff their wages for that month. A deal was agreed in principle at the start of December for a local consortium to buy the club which did lead to staff getting paid but that group has now withdrawn from negotiations despite saying it's submitted many offers for which it had proof of funds and a business plan for sustainability. A partner for the group helping with the sale of the club - corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor - did say that discussions are continuing with a number of other interested parties though. That's all been happening while the club has been served a winding-up petition by HMRC and has been dealing with a transfer embargo as well.

9) How do you rate the team's chances of survival?

I will admit that I'm generally glass half empty when it comes to football and particularly Scunthorpe United this season. Credit must go to Michael Nelson for finding a system which works with what he's got and getting positive performances out of it so far. However, his job is getting more and more difficult as players leave the club and injuries rack up all while not being in a position to freely replace those departures and add his side. Unless somehow a takeover is completed which allows him or a new, permanent manager to strengthen the squad between now and the cut-off point for registering new players at the end of March, I don't see how the club can stay up with such limited playing resources.

10)What's the latest with the club's takeover/winding up order?