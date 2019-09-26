Holders Sowerby Bridge start defence of Challenge Cup at Shelf United

Challenge Cup holders Sowerby Bridge start their defence of the trophy with a trip to reigning league champions Shelf United.

Shelf (pictured) have not made the best of starts to their season, winning two and losing two, but could be hard nuts to crack on the 3G pitch at Lightcliffe Academy.

Sowerby Bridge travel having won all their games so far and the Premier Division leaders will have high hopes of going through to the second round.

Last season’s beaten finalists Hebden Royd Red Star travel to Elland United who won the Invitation Cup last season.

Red Star are looking very strong but will be well aware it won’t be an easy passage against the First Division leaders.

Shelf FC take on Midgley United in an all Premier Division tie. Shelf will start favourites for this one.

The bottom two in the Premier meet at Northowram where Sowerby United are the visitors. Neither side have a win under their belts and it looks likely to be a close affair.

Illingworth St Marys host Greetland it what could prove a tough game for them.

An all First Division clash pairs Second-placed Calder 76 and Ryburn United. Calder lost for the first time last week whilst Ryburn have won their last two.

Salem beat AFC Crossleys two weeks ago in a league game but this could be much harder for them as the away side.

In the Invitation Cup newcomers Ivy House are looking like a side that will take some stopping. They host Sowerby Bridge Reserves and league form suggests they will be too strong for their visitors.

Sowerby United Reserves beat Shelf FC Reserves last week in a league game and will be hoping for a repeat when the pair meet tomorrow.

Two much improved teams meet on Savile Park when Warley Rangers have home advantage against Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves.

Greetland Reserves suffered a heavy defeat last week but still look the likely winners in their tie with Northowram Reserves.

Results - Premier Division: Greetland 3-2 Northowram, Midgley United 3-5 Sowerby Bridge, Shelf FC 6-1 Sowerby United, Shelf United 2-4 Hebden Royd Red Star.

First Division: AFC Crossleys 2-3 Ryburn United, Calder 76 0-3 Elland United, Salem 3-3 Illingworth St Marys Res, St Columbas 5-0 Shelf United Res.

Second Division: Hebden Royd Red Star Res 6-2 Flying Dutchman, Ivy House 9-0 Greetland Res, Sowerby United Res 4-1 Shelf FC Res, Warley Rangers 3-1 St Columbas Res.

Fixtures - Skircoat Green Physiotherapy Challenge Cup First Round: AFC Crossleys v Salem, Calder 76 v Ryburn United, Elland United v Hebden Royd Red Star, Illingworth St Marys v Greetland, Northowram v Sowerby United, Shelf FC v Midgley United, Shelf United v Sowerby Bridge.

Invitation Cup First Round: Greetland Res v Northowram Res, Ivy House v Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res v Shelf FC Res, Warley Rangers v Hebden Royd Red Star Res.