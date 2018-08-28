Home ties for last season’s finalists

LAST SEASON’S Halifax FA Saturday Cup finalists Ealandians and Huddersfield Amateur will both be confident of negotiating the first hurdle in the 2018-19 competition.

Ealandians host last season’s Halifax AFL Division Three champions Mixenden United while Amateurs are at home to Copley United, who finished distant runners-up to champions Denholme United in Division One last season.

Ealandians won the battle of the Elland sides in last season’s final, Jake Thompson stealing the show with all his side’s goals in a 4-2 success.

Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup, first round: Greetland v Calder 76, Illingworth St Mary’s v Brighouse Sports, Salem v Ovenden WR, AFC Crossley’s v Flying Dutchman, Northowram v Ryburn United (CAL), Midgley United v FC Plummet Line, Hebden Royd Red Star v Sun Inn Rastrick, Holmfield v St Columba’s, Elland Allstars v Brighouse OB, Huddersfield Amateurs v Copley United, Ealandians v Mixenden United, Shelf United v Sowerby United, Shelf FC v Warley Rangers. Byes; Elland United, Sowerby Bridge, Stainland United. To be played on Saturday, October 20 (1:45).