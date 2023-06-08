News you can trust since 1853
Hometown defender Senior leaves Shaymen to join League Two club Doncaster Rovers

FC Halifax Town defender Jack Senior has joined League Two side Doncaster Rovers.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Jun 2023, 18:59 BST- 1 min read

Senior’s last act as a Halifax player was to captain his hometown club to victory at Wembley in the FA Trophy final against Gateshead.

The Shaymen had offered him a new contract, with Senior out-of-contract after the end of the season, but the defender has opted to join Rovers.

Senior, 26, joined Town in August 2020 and established himself as a key player for the side, moving from left-back to a left-sided centre-half.

Jack SeniorJack Senior
He was one of Halifax’s outstanding players last season and his departure is a blow to The Shaymen, who will now need to source a replacement.

