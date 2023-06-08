Senior’s last act as a Halifax player was to captain his hometown club to victory at Wembley in the FA Trophy final against Gateshead.

The Shaymen had offered him a new contract, with Senior out-of-contract after the end of the season, but the defender has opted to join Rovers.

Senior, 26, joined Town in August 2020 and established himself as a key player for the side, moving from left-back to a left-sided centre-half.

Jack Senior