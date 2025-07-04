"Hopefully that'll give us an advantage," says Lakeland on National League's introduction of multiball

Town boss Adam Lakeland has thanked predecessor Chris Millington and his assistant Andy Cooper for their part in the introduction of the multiball system for the National League.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From this coming season, spare balls will be placed around the side of the pitch ready to be used when the matchball goes out of play.

The lack of a multiball system was a constant source of frustration for Millington, especially at The Shay, which regularly had two empty stands where the ball could take valuable time to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his and Cooper's research into the data behind it seems to have played a part in the National League agreeing that multiball should be introduced.

Adam Lakeland

"I know from listening to a podcast with Milly and Andy Cooper that they did quite a bit of work on pushing multiball for the clubs," Lakeland said.

"I think our ball-in-play time was significantly down on the average of the league, so a lot of the work they've put in and kept banging the drum in the past is hopefully now going to help us next season and we're incredibly grateful for that.

"If we can get the ball back into play a bit quicker, and hopefully we're a fit and energetic team, that'll give us an advantage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town's multiball system will be implemented on a brand new hyrid pitch at The Shay.

Lakeland says he has been told the pitch should be ready by mid-to-late August.

"We want to play a decent brand of football, which lots of clubs do," Lakeland said.

"Having a pitch that's more conducive to trying to get the ball down and play will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're looking forward to that being completed and seeing what the surface is like.

"Whilst we might have a certain identity and a way we want to play, we've still got to be adaptable in this league."

Lakeland also said he would be open to re-establishing more of a regular presence in Halifax for The Shaymen, who train on the outskirts of Leeds.

"It's not something I've thought of but I do think it's important at any club to have as strong a bond as you can with your town and your supporters," said the Town boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is quite difficult to do when you're based day-to-day in a different area, but I'm sure there'll be ways throughout the season where we can be a bit more visible and maybe do a bit more in and around the town."