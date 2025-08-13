FC Halifax Town fansplaceholder image
How every club in the National League last season ranked in latest Fan Engagement Index

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Aug 2025, 09:26 BST
Here is how every club from last season’s National League was ranked in the latest Fan Engagement Index.

The Fan Engagement Index has been published every year since the 2018-19 season and ranks professional clubs from the top five tiers, awarding scores for dialogue, governance and transparency.

Each category can be awarded up to 80 points, with each team able to score a maximum of 240 points.

Here is how every club in last season’s National League fared, from best to worst.

FC Halifax Town have been approached for comment.

National ranking: 15th. Overall score: 155. Dialogue: 75. Governance: 20. Transparency: 60. Fan engagement award: Bronze.

1. Southend United

National ranking: 15th. Overall score: 155. Dialogue: 75. Governance: 20. Transparency: 60. Fan engagement award: Bronze.

National ranking: 23rd. Overall score: 140. Dialogue: 55. Governance: 25. Transparency: 60.

2. Rochdale

National ranking: 23rd. Overall score: 140. Dialogue: 55. Governance: 25. Transparency: 60.

National ranking: 51st. Overall score: 100. Dialogue: 65. Governance: 35. Transparency: 0.

3. Sutton United

National ranking: 51st. Overall score: 100. Dialogue: 65. Governance: 35. Transparency: 0.

National ranking: 63rd. Overall score: 90. Dialogue: 45. Governance: 25. Transparency: 20.

4. Woking

National ranking: 63rd. Overall score: 90. Dialogue: 45. Governance: 25. Transparency: 20.

