How every club in the National League last season ranked in latest Fan Engagement Index

The Fan Engagement Index has been published every year since the 2018-19 season and ranks professional clubs from the top five tiers, awarding scores for dialogue, governance and transparency.
Each category can be awarded up to 80 points, with each team able to score a maximum of 240 points.
Here is how every club in last season’s National League fared, from best to worst.
1. Southend United
National ranking: 15th. Overall score: 155. Dialogue: 75. Governance: 20. Transparency: 60. Fan engagement award: Bronze.
2. Rochdale
National ranking: 23rd. Overall score: 140. Dialogue: 55. Governance: 25. Transparency: 60.
3. Sutton United
National ranking: 51st. Overall score: 100. Dialogue: 65. Governance: 35. Transparency: 0.
4. Woking
National ranking: 63rd. Overall score: 90. Dialogue: 45. Governance: 25. Transparency: 20.