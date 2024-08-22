How every National League club last season rates on the Fair Game Index 2024

Each club from the Premier League to the National League North and South has been ranked based on publicly available data.
The four criteria are weighted: 40% financial measures; 30% governance; 20% equality and ethical standards; and 10% fan and community engagement
And here is how every National League club from last season fared.
Fair Game UK say the Index aims to monitor the sustainability of football clubs by looking at their financial solvency, governance and equality and ethical standards, and fan and community engagement.
They say: “We believe that it should be the starting point for the proposed State of Game Survey for the new independent regulator to assess the health of football."
FC Halifax Town have been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.