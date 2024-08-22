FootballFootball
How every National League club last season rates on the Fair Game Index 2024

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:44 BST
The Fair Game Index 2024 has been published, ranking every club on their performance on fan engagement, good governance, financial sustainability and equality and ethical standards.

Each club from the Premier League to the National League North and South has been ranked based on publicly available data.

The four criteria are weighted: 40% financial measures; 30% governance; 20% equality and ethical standards; and 10% fan and community engagement

And here is how every National League club from last season fared.

Fair Game UK say the Index aims to monitor the sustainability of football clubs by looking at their financial solvency, governance and equality and ethical standards, and fan and community engagement.

They say: “We believe that it should be the starting point for the proposed State of Game Survey for the new independent regulator to assess the health of football."

FC Halifax Town have been contacted for comment.

National rank: 21. Finance rating: 33.3 out of 40. Governance rating: 6.5 out of 30. Equality and Diversity rating: 3.4 out of 20. Fan and Community Engagement rating: 8.7 out of 10.

1. York City - 51.9 out of 100

National rank: 55. Finance rating: 24.6 out of 40. Governance rating: 8.7 out of 30. Equality and Diversity rating: 3.4 out of 20. Fan and Community Engagement rating: 5.3 out of 10.

2. Chesterfield - 42.0 out of 100

National rank: 65. Finance rating: 10.0 out of 40. Governance rating: 14.7 out of 30. Equality and Diversity rating: 5.8 out of 20. Fan and Community Engagement rating: 5.3 out of 10.

3. Rochdale - 38.5 out of 100

National rank: 89. Finance rating: 9.3 out of 40. Governance rating: 9.3 out of 30. Equality and Diversity rating: 4.9 out of 20. Fan and Community Engagement rating: 7.0 out of 10.

4. Oldham Athletic - 30.5 out of 100

