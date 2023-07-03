News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
How FC Halifax Town's squad is shaping up as The Shaymen begin pre-season training

We take a look at FC Halifax Town’s squad after recent comings and goings as The Shaymen start pre-season training.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:12 BST

Halifax have made five new signings – Adam Senior, Max Wright, Kane Thomson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin and, most recently, Aaron Cosgrave – while Mani Dieseruvwe was the latest player to leave the club over the weekend.

Only defender Jesse Debrah’s future is to be decided of last season’s squad, while Town should still be adding others to their final line-up ahead of the new campaign.

But here’s who is confirmed to be part of Halifax’s squad so far for the 2023-24 season.

All set for another season as Town's first-choice keeper

1. Sam Johnson

All set for another season as Town's first-choice keeper Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Will be Johnson's back-up between the sticks

2. Tom Scott

Will be Johnson's back-up between the sticks Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Last campaign's player of the season, first-choice at right wing-back

3. Tylor Golden

Last campaign's player of the season, first-choice at right wing-back Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

The centre-back is now a permanent Tow player after a successful loan from Bolton

4. Adam Senior

The centre-back is now a permanent Tow player after a successful loan from Bolton Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

