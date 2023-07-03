How FC Halifax Town's squad is shaping us as The Shaymen begin pre-season training
We take a look at FC Halifax Town’s squad after recent comings and goings as The Shaymen start pre-season training.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:49 BST
Halifax have made five new signings – Adam Senior, Max Wright, Kane Thomson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin and, most recently, Aaron Cosgrave – while Mani Dieseruvwe was the latest player to leave the club over the weekend.
Only defender Jesse Debrah’s future is to be decided of last season’s squad, while Town should still be adding others to their final line-up ahead of the new campaign.
But here’s who is confirmed to be part of Halifax’s squad so far for the 2023-24 season.
