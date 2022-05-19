How the form of Halifax, Wrexham, Notts County, Chesterfield, Grimsby and Solihull compares ahead of the National League play-offs

Stockport went up as champions on Sunday, and will be joined by either Wrexham, Solihull, FC Halifax Town, Notts County, Grimsby or Chesterfield.

Notts County are at home to Grimsby on Monday, while Halifax host Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The winners of Notts County v Grimsby will be away to Wrexham next Saturday, while the winners of Halifax v Chesterfield will visit Solihull next Sunday, with the winners of those two games meeting in the final at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday, June 5.

FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

But who goes into the play-offs as the form side?

WREXHAM

Wrexham have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches, and won six, drawn two and lost two of their last ten.

They ended the season with a 3-0 defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Wrexham

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last 18 home games, winning 16 and keeping a clean sheet in their last three.

SOLIHULL

Solihull have won all of their last five games, and won seven, drawn two and lost just one of their last ten.

They finished the campaign with a 3-0 win at Boreham Wood.

Grimsby

They have scored 15 goals in their last five games and are unbeaten in their last ten home matches, winning eight of them and scoring 33 goals.

HALIFAX

The Shaymen have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games, but lost only two of their last ten.

They finished the season with a 2-0 defeat at champions Stockport.

Notts County

They are unbeaten in their last ten home matches, keeping seven clean sheets.

NOTTS COUNTY

Notts County have won four and lost one of their last five games, and won seven drawn one and lost two of their last ten.

They ended the campaign with a 1-0 win at Maidenhead.

They have won six of their last seven games, and are unbeaten in their last ten at home.

GRIMSBY

Solihull

Grimsby have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, and won six, drawn three and lost one of their last ten.

They finished the campaign with a 4-4 draw at Eastleigh.

They have only failed to score in one of their last 11 matches and are unbeaten in their last seven away games, keeping four clean sheets.

CHESTERFIELD

Chesterfield have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five outings, and won two, drawn two and lost six of their last ten.

They ended the campaign with a 0--0 draw at home to Woking.

Chesterfield have only won once in their last nine away games and their clean sheet last time out was their first in ten matches.