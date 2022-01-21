Rob Mitchell

Rob Mitchell’s team host Hull City in a National League North Premier clash after a run of seven successive cup games – six of which they’ve won.

Since Brighouse’s last league match at Fylde on October 31 they’ve played three games in the FA Cup, two in the League Cup and two in the County Cup - clocking up 39 goals and conceding four.

Mitchell joked: “It’s taken us longer to return to league action than it did for Phileas Fogg to go around the world.”

The lack of league action has seen Brighouse slip to eighth in the league but they have at least three games in hand on most of their rivals.

Mitchell said: “It has felt like we’re a cup team so it will be good to return to league action.

“Having waited 84 days for a league match we now have three in a week against Hull, Huddersfield and Loughborough Lightning and we’ll be going all out to try and take maximum points.”

Brighouse beat Hull City 5-1 earlier this season but Mitchell said he was expecting a tough challenge on Sunday.

“Hull are fighting for their lives so we’ll be taking nothing for granted,” he said. “Huddersfield are in a good run of form while Loughborough picked up a good win at the weekend.”

His team go into the match on the back of Sunday’s 14-0 win against Brayton Belles with substitutes Any Woodruff and Darcie Greene grabbing four goals apiece.

Brighouse’s cup exploits have seen them travel as far afield as Newcastle and Derby but four of their next five matches are at home and they’ve only failed to score in one of their 17 games this season.