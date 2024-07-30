Humberside Police issue statement after FC Halifax Town fan banned from attending matches due to racist behaviour
Humberside Police have issued a statement following the banning of an FC Halifax Town fan because of racist behaviour at their friendly at Scunthorpe.
The fan has been banned from attending all FC Halifax Town’s home and away fixtures for the next three years following the incident.
The statement reads: “Officers were made aware of an incident of alleged racism at a pre-season friendly football match between FC Halifax Town and Scunthorpe United FC in Scunthorpe on Saturday, 27 July.“A Halifax fan was dealt with via restorative justice and she has since been issued with a match ban from future FC Halifax Town and Scunthorpe United FC matches.”
