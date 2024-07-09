Live

Hyde United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:10 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s first friendly of pre-season at Hyde United.

Stay here for all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

19:34 BST

Kick off approaching

The teams are back in the changing rooms now after their pre-match warm ups

19:27 BST

19:06 BST

19:04 BST

Shaymen

Surprised there’s so few first-team players involved tonight - will ask CM after the game about that. Presume there’s not a massive injury list already and it’s perhaps just Millington easing his players into the action

19:03 BST

Redshaw

Former Town striker Jack Redshaw starts for Hyde, who also have ex-Town youth teamer Ayo Qadri on the bench

18:49 BST

ICYMI

18:48 BST

Team news

Town team Johnson, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Triallist, Triallist, Pugh, Lavelle, Triallist, Triallist, Sinfield, Cosgrave Subs: Triallist, Chikukwa, Chinembiri, Kilburn, Hemingway

18:25 BST

Teams

Don’t know who will be playing for Town tonight but a) I’d imagine there won’t be loads of triallists as most of the squad is in place and b) I’d also imagine no player will get more than 45 minutes (an hour max) due to it being the first warm-up game.

18:24 BST

76 days

That’s all it’s been since the play-off defeat at Solihull and in many ways, it feels like about five minutes! There have been changes since then of course, but not quite as many as we’ve become used to in the close season. There’s no Jamie Stott, Tylor, Golden, Jordan Keane, Luke Summerfield or Rob Harker, amongst others, but Will Smith and Tom Pugh have arrived, with more set to follow soon. And this is the first chance we have to see the Shaymen in action in what will be Chris Millington’s third season in charge.

17:49 BST

Welcome

Welcome to the first live blog of the 2024-25 campaign as FC Halifax Town get their pre-season up and running against Hyde United.

