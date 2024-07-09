Hyde United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Kick off approaching
The teams are back in the changing rooms now after their pre-match warm ups
Shaymen
Surprised there’s so few first-team players involved tonight - will ask CM after the game about that. Presume there’s not a massive injury list already and it’s perhaps just Millington easing his players into the action
Redshaw
Former Town striker Jack Redshaw starts for Hyde, who also have ex-Town youth teamer Ayo Qadri on the bench
ICYMI
Team news
Town team Johnson, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Triallist, Triallist, Pugh, Lavelle, Triallist, Triallist, Sinfield, Cosgrave Subs: Triallist, Chikukwa, Chinembiri, Kilburn, Hemingway
Teams
Don’t know who will be playing for Town tonight but a) I’d imagine there won’t be loads of triallists as most of the squad is in place and b) I’d also imagine no player will get more than 45 minutes (an hour max) due to it being the first warm-up game.
76 days
That’s all it’s been since the play-off defeat at Solihull and in many ways, it feels like about five minutes! There have been changes since then of course, but not quite as many as we’ve become used to in the close season. There’s no Jamie Stott, Tylor, Golden, Jordan Keane, Luke Summerfield or Rob Harker, amongst others, but Will Smith and Tom Pugh have arrived, with more set to follow soon. And this is the first chance we have to see the Shaymen in action in what will be Chris Millington’s third season in charge.
Welcome
Welcome to the first live blog of the 2024-25 campaign as FC Halifax Town get their pre-season up and running against Hyde United.