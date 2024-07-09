Hyde United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

That’s all it’s been since the play-off defeat at Solihull and in many ways, it feels like about five minutes! There have been changes since then of course, but not quite as many as we’ve become used to in the close season. There’s no Jamie Stott, Tylor, Golden, Jordan Keane, Luke Summerfield or Rob Harker, amongst others, but Will Smith and Tom Pugh have arrived, with more set to follow soon. And this is the first chance we have to see the Shaymen in action in what will be Chris Millington’s third season in charge.