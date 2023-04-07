"I always believed it was going to happen," says Millington after Town's stunning win over Wrexham

Wrexham led at half-time thanks to Elliot Lee's goal, but two goals from Milli Alli and one from Mani Dieseruvwe in the second-half earned Halifax their best result of the season.

"I've sensed all week a certain confidence in the group, and from that, I've taken an awful lot of confidence myself going into the game," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always believed it was going to happen, I believed we had to be at our best for sure.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"But I think after the win at Altrincham, there's been a certain confidence about the group which I think everyone's seen today."

Millington added: "It was a really entertaining game, they played some good stuff, created some chances, I thought we played some really good stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought there were times when they had us dropped into our own half and we had to be organised and resolute in our defending and similarly, there were times when the we had them dropped into their half and they had to do the same.

"The real key feature of the game were the counter-attacks, certainly in the first-half that was when they looked the most threatening, and where the goal came from was where we lost the ball high up the pitch and they were on the edge of our box very quickly.

"I thought similarly, we counter-attacked very well and dropped them in pretty quickly.

"You've always got to get a bit of a buffer with Wrexham because they're so dangerous and they score so many late goals. If it had stayed 2-1, there's the fear that they score in the 88th or 89th minute and then the momentum carries them on to get another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So getting that third goal was crucial and just made it a bit more comfortable to see out the game."

When asked what he said at half-time before Town's magnificent comeback, Millington said: "Dead confident, we were really happy as a staff with the first-half performance.

"Their goal was a fantastic goal, we couldn't have done any more to stop it, Harvey Gilmour's getting out to squeeze the space and close the angle and I'm stood down the line of the finish and it's just gone in the only place it could possibly go, it's a fantastic finish.

"We'd had good chances ourselves, the Milli Alli shot parried out just to the side of Mani, we had Mani's chance where he's done all the hard work and then shot across goal, we've had a couple of good set-pieces we should have done more with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We weren't short of good chances and we played some really good stuff.

"So the half-time message was believe because there was no doubt in our mind that there was a win in it for us.

"We weren't asking the lads to go out and try to earn a draw, we believed we could win the game.

"I certainly don't want any credit for it, it was down to the boys. But the message at half-time was we believed we could win and it was genuine, it wasn't some kind of false motivational speech, it was genuinely meant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington said he was able to enjoy the last quarter of an hour as his side stretched away from the visitors and produced a terrific result.

"It is something of a David and Goliath story in that Wrexham come with all the fans and all the resources, a fantastic squad," Millington said.

"We're having a season that isn't quite matching up to our early expectations, so all the wisdom would say it should be a fairly straightforward three points for Wrexham.

"So the really pleasing thing for me as I'm watching the last 15, 20 minutes was the lads playing well and enjoying, the fans watching the lads playing well and the fans enjoying, that was a real pleasure for me, and the hope for the future we can have with this group of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're young but they've gained such a wealth of experience this season in facing adversity, in coming through the adversity and how to get 35, 40 appearances in a gruelling season, play with knocks and niggles, earn wins when maybe it's not fully been deserved.

"It was a joy to watch the last 10, 15 minutes and see how far we've come as a group and a club over this season, which we all know has been challenging."

On whether it was Town's best performance of the season, Millington said: "In it's entirety, in the fact it was such an all-round performance.

"We defended well, we had to defend the counter-attack well when they won it and they went forward quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We built well from Sam, through the defence and through the midfield and into their half and likewise, when they lost the ball in our half, we countered well.

"We had a few good chances and we took a good percentage of them.

"We were facing what really should be a terrifying front-line and in terms of their physicality and their aerial ability, we weren't a big side today, missing Jesse.

"We've coped with some real potent threats quite comfortable for the most part."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 8,000 spectators packed into The Shay to watch the game.

"We're almost at our best when we're up against it," Millington said.

"When Oldham came and outnumbered us at home, the fans were unbelievable and the players were, it was a similar type of performance with a late winner.

"The fans today were unbelievable. I think we've seen a glimpse of what we can hope for in the future with a group of players playing without any fear, playing with absolute confidence and giving everything they've got and the fans really appreciating that and supporting them to go on and win the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Alli, who now has four goals in his last three games, Millington said: "We always knew he needed a run of games.

"When we moved into the current shape we weren't convinced there was a role in it for him until we saw he could do the defensive side of the game in-field.

"Defensively as a winger we didn't have any doubts but defensively in-field we weren't sure he quite had the tactical awareness to do it.

"But he's shown that with a run of games he's getting better and better at that all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew about him before he came in but when we had him in training for pre-season, we knew straight away how much of an asset he could be if we could get him a run of games.

"The credit has to go to Milli because it hasn't been the easiest of seasons, he's had a few false starts in his career, a good move to Stockport that never came to anything.

"It's taken him a bit of time to get going but he's just a joy to watch, he plays the game the way everybody wants to watch it.

"He's a very exciting prospect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win was even more impressive as Town were without defender Jesse Debrah and midfielder Luke Summerfield.

"Adam Senior's gone into Jesse's position and done a job there," Millington said.

"He's not going to do what Jesse does because he's a different player, but he adds certain things in that position in terms of his ability on the ball.

"Jack Hunter has come in for Summers. He ain't going to be spraying around 60-yard diags like Summers will but he'll break up play, he'll compete and he runs further than anyone else more often than not, covers the ground and does all the dirty work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's arguably one of the unsung heroes because he does all the stuff nobody really notices.

"All the lads on the bench could have come in and done a similar job, it's just that those lads were privileged enough to get the opportunity."

On the duo's absences, Millington said: "Jesse's had a hamstring niggle since the England game and latter stages of the Altrincham game, it went.

"Fair play to the lad, he saw the game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's going to be a couple of weeks at least.

"Summers, literally last few minutes of training on Thursday when we were doing a last round of small-sided games, just felt his hamstring go.

"He might be a bit longer."

On winger Max Wright, the Town boss said: "He's had a slight setback in his rehab, so he's not quite ready to enter back into full training yet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on midfielder Kian Spence, Millington said: "He's making some progress.