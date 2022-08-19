"I do feel we're in a false position" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We came out really well in the second-half and we pretty much dominated, created so many chances, getting into some really good areas with balls flying across the face of the goal.

It's just not falling for us at the minute but like I said in the changing room, when you're on top like that you need to punish teams because they will punish you.

But I'd be more worried if we weren't creating those chances.

Tom Clarke

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you look at the Torquay game, I've never dominated a game like that throughout my career, we probably had enough chances to win two games.

Then a lack of concentration for their goal just before half-time gives them something to hold on to.

We should have been out of sight first-half, but you look at that and you take the positives.

It was a completely different game to Barnet, we were in control for 90 minutes.

But it's just that next little bit to punish teams when we are on top.

The lads are frustrated, I do feel we're in a false position but you've got to get the points on the board so there is a lot of frustration.

But we know we're playing well, we're creating a lot, we look a threat.

We've just got to take that next step and punish teams when we're on top.

We now go to Wealdstone on Saturday. I spoke to my brother who went to watch them against Oldham, he said they looked really good, like to play football.

It'll be another difficult game, I don't think there's any easy games in this league.

We'll be going into knowing what they're about and we'll do our work on them.

But we've got to take the positives out of the last two games, most definitely, the lads can't be too down.