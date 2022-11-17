20-year-old Angelo Capello is one of the Halifax youngsters who has added much needed energy, dynamism and athleticism to the side in recent games.

Along with Tylor Golden, just turned 23, Jamie Cooke, 20, and Kian Spence, 21, Capello struggled for regular game time at the start of the season - although Spence's absence was due to fitness problems.

But the Belize international has started the last two games for The Shaymen, coming off the bench in the three before that too, and is expected to retain his place for Saturday's home clash with Boreham Wood.

Angelo Capello. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I'm pleased with my form at the moment," he said, "that's obviously down to me getting a lot more game time and the overall form of the team has improved."

That improvement in recent week is down in no small part to the likes of Capello, Cooke and Golden, all of whom will take some shifting from Chris Millington's starting 11.

"As young players, we have that extra incentive to work hard and do the best we can because we're classed as young, so we might need to bring more energy or whatever," Capello said.

"I do think we have added something to the team in terms of the energy and work rate, and doing what the gaffer's asked of us, which is raise the level of the team overall, but also the energy levels, which is showing on the pitch now."

Capello has certainly needed an abundance of energy in his role at left wing-back in the last two games, a 1-0 win at Solihull followed by last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bromley.

"It's not necessarily something that's new to me, I've come through at Sheffield United playing there for a year or two, and played there for my national team," he said.

"I did take a bit of getting used to at this level but I'm really enjoying it, I enjoy that hard work, I enjoy grafting for the team and I enjoy bringing that bit of quality.

"You might not see a left wing-back that's got that attacking mindset as much as I have but I quite enjoy playing there.

"It took a bit of getting used to because this season I've not had to do that ugly side - the tracking back, the tackling and defending one v one, I'm probably not known for that but I can do that.

"It's a lot more tiring than other positions but if the manager asks me to do it, I'll do it to the best of my ability."

Capello feels there is more to come from him in a Halifax shirt.

"Definitely, and that will come with getting more game time under my belt," he said.

"I'm still getting to know everything at Halifax, obviously I've not been here that long or played that many games.

"That will obviously come, but there's so much more to me that will come, and the more I play, the more people will get to know me and the more I'll get to know the players I'm playing with.

"As fans, I think they can see the team's had more time to gel with each other and now it's coming together for us."

Town's performance levels of late are in stark contrast to those in the first few bleak weeks of the season.

"As a team, I think it was simply down to us understanding each other," Capello said.

"Many of us hadn't played with each other, although I know there were players left over from last year, predominantly there were a lot of new players on the pitch and regardless of what sport you're in, it always takes a while to get to know each other and the way you all play.

"But the overriding factor is we're all working harder for each other.

"Besides the tactics and the fitness levels or whatever else, I think it's simply down to the fact that as a team, we're working harder for each other.

"We're not playing as individuals, we're playing as a team now."

As far as Capello is concerned, the catalyst for change was Town boss Millington.

"I think it's down to the manager, it all started from him," he said.

"After the first few games, he said we needed to be working a lot harder, and I think that's come from training, from everyone pulling together a lot more, everyone being more team-mates, almost friends.

"On the pitch we're working a lot harder but it's come from the manager.

"The players have responded well and now the mentality around the club is 'you either work hard or you don't play'."

And like from him, Capello feels there is a lot more to come from the team too.

"Definitely, you look at the teams we've beaten, like Oldham and Solihull, but I don't feel like we're at full capacity yet," he said.

"With the injuries we've got at the minute, we've not got all our players available, so that shows we have more levels to step up as well in terms of players.

"Our fitness levels, our work rate are all going up and up.

"If the fans could see us in training, it is completely different now.

"It's only getting better and better and that will show over time."

One area in particular Town will need to show an increase in productivity in is goals, with The Shaymen the joint-lowest scorers in the National League.

"There's a lot more goals to come from us," Capello said.

"Obviously Mani's done really well, Cookie's done really well recently.

"But you've got players like me, Warby or others who haven't yet kicked on in terms of goals but we definitely will.

"I'm confident that, with time, we'll definitely kick on and everyone will start contributing and scoring more goals."

All of which leads Capello to believe that a promotion push, however unlikely it may have seemed in those first few weeks of the campaign, is still achieveable.

"The main goal is to get into those promotion spots and be up there because we're expected to be up there in this league," he added.

"I firmly believe we will be up there come the end of the season fighting for promotion.

"Whether that's automatic or through the play-offs, but we'll definitely be up there.

"At the minute we're on the right path and as long as we continue this run and keep moving forward then we'll definitely be up there.

"People would probably have looked at this run of games we've had and thought all these big clubs we're playing against and all the teams being higher up, we might not have got as many points as we have, and we have done.