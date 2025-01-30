"I don't know what the answer is" - Millington admits Shay pitch is a concern but says it won't be used as an excuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington admits the state of The Shay pitch is a concern but says it won't be used as an excuse.

Halifax played their first home game in seven weeks on Tuesday night when they beat Sunderland under 21s 2-1 in the National League Cup.

The surface at The Shay was in a poor condition, with muddy and boggy areas, with the goalmouth in-front of the South Stand particularly affected.

And The Shaymen now have a home double-header with relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet and Fylde, barring postponements.

The Shay

"We'll prepare for Ebbsfleet in the normal way and we'll expect it to go ahead until told otherwise," Millington told the Courier.

"How you play on the pitch? It's very, very difficult.

"It always has been, there's no change there.

"It doesn't seem to matter what investment goes in. There was a lot of money and a lot of work done last summer and it doesn't seem to have made it any better, when we actually need it to be better.

"I don't know what the answer is to the issue of the pitch, and far more intelligent people than me are baffled by it as well.

"So what do we do? Well, we respond in the normal way and we prepare.

"I don't want to make excuses for the players because we're determined to do well and we will face every bit of adversity with a can-do mentality.

"That said, other teams aren't having to run out on a really, really, really heavy pitch wekk in, week out, because it does take it out of the legs and it puts players at more risk of injury because they're having to exert so much more energy whenever they play at home to try and get the job done.

"Opposition teams come here once a season and obviously we have to play here 23 times a season, and a large number of those games are played on a very difficult, very heavy pitch.

"But we won't use it as an excuse, we'll fight like we always do and we're very determined to make the very best of this season.

"Hopefully that's done playing all our home games at The Shay. If we have to go elsewhere to do that, then so be it."