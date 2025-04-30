"I don't think you could top that unless we get promoted" - Defender Senior on Saturday's match-winner, reaching the play-offs and targeting promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Senior has led by example in more ways than one since taking over as Halifax captain.

He's been the team's most consistent performer during their recent slump in form, the glue holding together a patched-up side.

And on Saturday, he even showed how it's done in the final third in what's been a goal-shy spell for Town, coming up with the winner against Braintree to seal their place in the play-offs.

"It's probably one of my best moments since I've been here," the defender told the Courier.

"I don't think you could top that unless we get promoted.

"We all knew, coming into the game, how big it was and after Monday's performance, which wasn't good enough, all over, we knew how big it was.

"We couldn't let the opportunity slip. We've done really well all season and we couldn't let it slip."

The win over Braintree was only Town's second victory in their last nine outings.

"The past four weeks, we all know how bad it's been," Senior said.

"We haven't been at our best and it's been a tough period.

"But I think everyone knows we've all got to up it another 10, 20 per cent."

Despite having what's thought to be one of the lowest budgets in the National League, Town have secured a top seven finish with a game to spare.

"We were terrible in pre-season, and if you'd said to me after Scunthorpe, in that dressing room, that we'd get in the play-offs a game before the season ends, I would not have believed you," said Senior, who has started every league game this season.

"So it's huge, for the club, for the fans, everyone associated with the club. It's huge."

And the stand-in-skipper insists he never doubted that Halifax would make it.

"No, never," he said. "If you start doubting it, then it won't happen.

"We're all professionals at the end of the day, so we know we've all got to be professional.

"I feel like if you start doubting it and sacking it off, it's not going to end well."

The Shaymen visit relegation-threatened Wealdstone on the final day of the season on Bank Holiday Monday with their final league position, and their play-off opponents, still to be decided.

"We know we've qualified now," Senior said.

"We've got to go to Wealdstone now, and aim to win and finish the season well.

"Going into the play-offs, we know that if we can go in on a good end to the season how much it will mean, it will give us a big boost of confidence."

Senior added: "Play-offs are one-off games.

"If we turn up and do our business, who knows.

"Hopefully we go into the play-offs well and win them."