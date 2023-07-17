Those kickabouts as a seven-year-old with his brother Seyi were Oluwabori's first steps on the route that has led him to FC Halifax Town this summer.

After playing Sunday League football, Oluwabori joined QPR as a youngster and was also at Southampton before doing his scholarship at Huddersfield Town for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's when I was 15, 16. I was in digs with a host family," he said.

Andrew Oluwabori

"It was so different, but at least I've experienced it already up north, so it's nothing new."

Oluwabori signed his first professional contract at Peterborough United, from where he was loaned out to Boreham Wood, Kettering and Yeovil.

"Boreham Wood was a bit short, I wasn't there for long, but a good experience and my first taste of senior football," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kettering was where I did quite well, played a few games and scored a few.

"Then Yeovil, I enjoyed it, it was different, another good experience.

"All of them brought me on in different ways, they were all necessary.

"They all improved me, they were all beneficial for me."

Now the winger is back up north with Halifax.

"It seemed everything I liked," he said about why he joined The Shaymen, "the gaffer said he liked to work with young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an opportunity to keep playing, show what I can do and develop.

"The coaches are enthusiastic, they care and everyone's looking to improve and is working in the same direction."

Oluwabori feels he is at the right club for his development.

"I feel I can still improve, and that Halifax can help me to do that," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't really have a limit on what I want to be, I don't see a limit necessarily.

"I'll just see where it takes me.

"I feel I'm an exciting player, skilful, hoping to produce a lot this season, and I'll work hard."

Oluwabori says his best attributes are pace, skill and the ability to beat a man.

And he says he is excited at the prospect of getting bums off seats at The Shay this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I want to make sure I produce as well, after all that," he said. "Whether it's crosses, goals or shots, then it'd be even better."

In some ways, Oluwabori is still that seven-year-old boy playing in the park with his brother. Jumpers for goalposts. Pace, skill and the ability to beat a man.

"To an extent, yeah," he says.

"He's happy, he supports me. He had belief in me."

Belief is the driving force behind Oluwabori, providing support and strength while reinforcing humility.

"I'm grateful, grateful to God because my faith's important to me, I believe everything I have is thanks to God, thanks to my faith in God, my belief has given me everything I have," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm thankful. Sometimes I don't realise that, yeah, I'm quite fortunate.

"You always want to look to the next thing but when I think about it, I'm very fortunate.

"There are many people in worse positions, so I'm thankful to God for all he's given me.