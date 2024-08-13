Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If FC Halifax Town don't achieve promotion this season, it won't be for lack of effort.

That much was evident in Saturday's opening day win over Barnet, and as usual, was epitomised by Jamie Cooke.

He wasn't the only player in a Town shirt to put in a shift, but Cooke, more than anyone at the club, encapsulates the work ethic and never-say-die attitude that Chris Millington wants from his side.

Cooke's goal against Barnet displayed not only his desire off-the-ball, but his quality on it, with a lung-busting burst to meet Adan George's cross before a terrific first-time finish across goal.

Jamie Cooke

"Obviously Adan got down the right hand side and he's absolutely electric, so I knew he was going to keep the ball in, so I thought I'd better break my neck to get into the box," Cooke said.

"That's what we've been working on. I've not had much time to think about it, it came at me with a bit of pace, so it was just an instinctive finish and I'm just happy it went into the back of the net.

"It was a massive game and hopefully it kicks us off onto something good."

Cooke was one of eight starters for The Shaymen on Saturday aged 23 or under.

"We're a group of hungry young lads who want to work hard for each other and all want the same outcome," he said.

"Everyone's in it together, we've all got the same mindset.

"I'm not saying that wasn't the case last season, the lads who have gone are great and they will be missed.

"But this season, everyone's really driven and we all want the same thing.

"We're young lads so we understand we've got to carry a bit more responsibility on ourselves, especially me, being here as long as I have, I feel I need to step up and become a senior player as well as the likes of Johnno (Sam Johnson) and Max Wright.

"We are a young squad but I wouldn't say it's a negative in any way. If anything, it's a positive."

The 22-year-old is the club's second-longest serving player after captain Sam Johnson, which he admits feels "a bit mad".

"Having that relationship with the gaffer and the staff has really helped me a lot to mature as a player and a person. It's credit to the staff," he said.

"I'm really enjoying it here.

"It feels like I've grown up here and it feels right to be here.

"I've been through a lot here, myself and the fans, the highs and the lows."

The attacker signed a new contract to stay at the club this summer.

"It didn't get sorted until later on but I was set for a while on staying, I knew that was what I wanted because I do love the club and working with the gaffer and the staff," he said.

"I knew for the majority of the summer that was what I wanted to do."

Cooke says his knowledge and understanding of the game has developed massively in his time at Halifax.

"I feel like I've learned a lot," he said. "How I see the game has completely changed.

"I'm a versatile player and I can play in a lot of positions, and I think that has come from being in and around this environment and being given the opportunity to play in all those different positions, and just to play in general.

"I came into the team as a ten, but since I joined I think I've played pretty much every position apart from goalkeeper and centre-back!

"But that's credit to the staff for teaching me those roles, and credit to myself for understanding it and having the confidence in myself to do that.

"I think I've stayed the same type of player, I know my identity as a player - I'm a hard worker, I'll get about and I'll press.

"I think the only thing that's missing, which I think will come this season, is finding that end product with more goals and assists."

When asked if he had any targets in mind for the season, Cooke said: "When I've spoken to the gaffer about what we want as a team and what he wants from me personally, we've talked about double figures for goals and assists.

"I feel like I do a lot defensively and off-the-ball, it's just now changing that slightly to start improving the attacking side of things and tidying that up.

"I think double figures for goals and assists would be nice and that's definitely something I want to achieve."

As for what Town can achieve, Cooke feels they can compete right at the top of the table.

"I don't see why we couldn't go up, we've got a great group of lads," he said.

"I know it's only been the first game of the season but if we keep putting in performances and getting results like that, I don't see why we couldn't.

"We're just aiming to be as high as we can in the table, and not settle for less.

"We've had a few decent seasons now with the FA Trophy final and the play-offs, but it's now time I think to take the next step."