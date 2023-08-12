Chris Millington

After a fairly even first-half, the hosts went into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Kwesi Appiah and Jamal Fyfield, after which Town rarely looked like getting anything out of the game.

"I feel like Boreham Wood have just done what Boreham Wood do," Millington said.

"They've made it a Boreham Wood game, they've made it a game where their strengths are more to the fore and our strengths are nullified through the way they played.

"I feel incredibly disappointed because I was hopeful we'd come away from here with something.

"I've got an awful lot of time for Luke and his teams, and I love what they do here, I see a lot of similarities in the way they approach the running of their club and their squad.

"We did all our usual processes looking at their threats and their strengths, and you know it's an incredibly tight pitch here, probably the tightest in the league, you don't have any time, there's a lot of transitions and physical contact, a lot of free-kicks and set-pieces and restarts.

"They're geared to playing that type of game because this is their patch and they recruit for that type of game.

"We're a team who play on the great expanse of The Shay and we have to recruit to be able to play in that type of environment.

"For the most part today, we've had the better of the chances in open play, we had two very good chances in the first-half from open play, we've had a couple of good chances in the second-half, Adam Senior's I can remember clearly from seven or eight yards out.

"They've made a number of really good, last-ditch blocks to stop shots going in, they've made some really good moments of emergency defending and ultimately, we've conceded off two set-pieces.

"I don't think Sam's made a save in open play, it's been off set-pieces or second phase of a set-piece.

"When you bear all those factors in mind, there's clearly large parts of the game we've performed well in, but the two crucial moments - their set-pieces - we failed to deal with them well enough and Boreham Wood have done to us what they'll do to many teams this season which is get a couple of well-worked goals and make it incredibly difficult for teams to get back into it."

Millington felt there was little between the teams other than the two set-pieces which Boreham Wood's goals came from.

"If we don't concede those two goals," he said, "we come out with a strong performance, arguably looking like the stronger team in the latter stages, and we take a point away from what will be a play-off team come the end of the season.

"What we've got to remember is we've played Bromley and Boreham Wood in the first two games, we've come up against the two teams who were just short when it came to competing with Notts County, Wrexham and Chesterfield last season.

"We deserved to beat Bromley and we've come away from Boreham Wood disappointed we haven't defended set-pieces better.

"But that's the only aspect of our game we fell short on I think. Every other aspect of the game, we did well, other than finishing and putting the ball in the back of the net.

"That's no surprise at Boreham Wood, there'll be many, many clean sheets here this season."

On why striker Aaron Cosgrave was only brought on in the 90th minute, and why Jamie Cooke wasn't involved at all, Millington said: "I knew people would raise an eyebrow at that but what they've got to remember is the substitutions we made, so by the end of the game we had Rob Harker, Aaron Cosgrave, Angelo Cappello, Milli Alli, Andrew Oluwabori and Max Wright - all attacking players.

"None of them are midfielders or defenders, they're all attackers.

"So people will say 'well, you should have two strikers on'. No, Milli Alli scores goals, Andrew Oluwabori's here to score goals, Max Wright is here to score goals, Angelo Cappello needs to start weighing in with goals.

"There was a lot of attacking intent there and there was no need to bring Aaron Cosgrave on earlier because there was enough attacking intent that was creating chances."

Millington is hopeful Luke Summerfield will be available for the game at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.

"He could have been on the bench but you've just seen the game, it's not a Luke Summerfield game," the Town boss said.

"It's not one where he's going to have the space and time to get his foot on it, he'd have been clattered about in the middle of the park, it's not the type of game you introduce a Luke Summerfield back from injury to because there's no aspect of the game that would have suited him."

Millington, who said there was no further update on defenders Tom Clarke or Festus Arthur, said midfielder Florent Hoti was progressing at the expected rate but won't be available until next month.