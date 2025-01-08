"I feel like an experienced player now" - Defender Senior on his development, the Town squad and promotion chances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Senior may only turn 23 on January 20, but his status among the Town squad now befits his surname.

The defender made his Halifax debut just under two years ago, in a 1-0 defeat at Notts County, but has steadily grown in stature and maturity to now become one of the mainstays of the side.

"That was my toughest ever game," Senior told the Courier.

"It wasn't a wake up call but I thought 'bloody hell, this National League's a bit tough' because they were very good.

Adam Senior

"I've come a long way I'd say, over the past two years.

"I've played 94 games now for Halifax and the more you play, the more you learn.

"When I first came, that's what it was all about, to get the experience I needed.

"I feel like an experienced player now compared to when I first came in, although I'm still young."

Senior was a regular at centre-half last season, but has switched successfuly to being Town's regular right-back this term.

"I've learned all sorts," he says.

"I've learned three different positions since I've been here, four if you include wing-back.

"I've learned a lot. On the ball, off the ball, physically.

"The way we're playing this season, I'm at right-back and it's more of an inverted full-back, rather than Galv (Ryan Galvin), who's an attacking full-back, so that's a new role to learn.

"It's good I'm learning all this different stuff.

"I absolutely love it. When I first came in, I played middle of a three and it's sort of a similar role.

"You're hitting diags and switching the play, and I'd say I'm alright at it, so I enjoy doing that and it's a big part of my game this season with how the gaffer wants me to play."

Senior's evolution was highlighted earlier this season when he captained The Shaymen during their National League Cup games at home to Leeds and Middlesbrough.

"I owe the gaffer a lot for the trust he's put in me since I came in," says Senior.

"I appreciate it, but it shows also that I have come a long way from when I first came in, to now.

"That's obviously down to the gaffer for playing me.

"I wouldn't have thought he'd give me the armband because I am still young, but it was a good moment."

Town have the youngest squad in the National League, with more experienced players such as Luke Summerfield, Jamie Stott and Jordan Keane departing in the summer.

"We're a lot younger as a squad from when I first came in but you can't really tell, I'd say," Senior says.

"If you compare us to the majority of teams this season, you can't really tell.

"Obviously there are times when you need a bit of experience to help the other lads out and we've not really got lads who are at the age where they've played a lot of games.

"We'll see at the back end of the season where, a few of us last season experienced the play-off push, so that'll be a test because that's where you need experience.

"But we've got enough to get through it."

Town sit on the verge of the top seven coming into the new year, having produced some encouraging results against the teams around them, but also dropping some frustrating points too.

"We've had a good first-half to the season, we were three points better off this year than last year," Senior says.

"We're in a good position. I feel like we could have had a few more points but then maybe we also won some games we shouldn't have.

"It's been a good start and hopefully we can keep ticking along like we did last season."

Senior has certainly played his part in Town achieving the best away defensive record in the league so far, with just nine goals conceded from 12 games.

"Ever since I've been here, we've always been strong at the back," he says.

"The past two seasons, I think we're up there for the most clean sheets.

"We really bond at the back and it all clicks.

"We had a good defence last season, we have again this season and the big man behind us helps as well, pulling us out on a few occasions.

"We've always been drilled about not conceding goals.

"We do work here and there on different things, defenders will do work on our own on things (in training).

"We do a lot on it. I reckon since I've been here, our record would be low compared to other teams for conceding goals."

Town have also won more league games away than they have at home this season.

"When we're away, it's maybe a bit more suited to us," Senior says.

"Since I've been here, we've always been really good away from home.

"We don't go into it any different though.

"We might sit in a bit more away from home instead of going full out, but I wouldn't say we do any different work on playing away as opposed to home."

The Town defender is optimistic about the team's promotion chances come the end of the campaign.

"I don't see why we can't get in the play-offs and get promoted, to be honest," he says.

"We've got enough in the squad to do it.

"We've played every team this year now and, I don't want to jinx us, but I'd say it's doable to get in the play-offs."

Halifax's league game at Southend on Saturday will be their first in 16 days since the 0-0 draw at Altrincham on Boxing Day.

But Senior isn't too concerned about any rustiness.

"Everyone's different. I'd say that's an individual thing, but you've just got to get on with it," he says.

"It's just down to the weather isn't it, you can't do anything about it.

"We'll just go out there and play."