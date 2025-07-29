"I feel like I'm an established player now" - Winger Cappello on his time at Town, the Shay pitch and rotating roles

In a time of transition at FC Halifax Town, the sight of Angelo Cappello marauding up and down the left flank will be one familiar sight.

The Belize international is about to begin his fourth season at the club, making him one of their longest-serving players.

The winger, who made his 100th appearance for the club in last season's play-off eliminator defeat at Oldham Athletic, says he looks back on his time so far at The Shay with fondness.

"I feel like I've done really well," he said.

Angelo Cappello

"The success I've had at Halifax, you don't expect to win a trophy and get two runs at promotion.

"You don't really expect that sort of success but (joining them) is probably the best thing that could have happened for my career because, besides giving you a platform, it's the fact I've enjoyed my time here, which is the most important thing for me.

"I think I've established myself as one of the players who's played a lot.

"I've made my 100th appearance here and hopefully there's more to come.

"I feel like I'm an established player now and that's partly down to the previous manager and my team-mates, I probably wouldn't have had the success without them."

Cappello was signed in Chris Millington's first transfer window in the summer of 2022, so the experience of playing under any other Town boss will be new to the winger, who says it is a transition period for the club.

"All I've known since day one is Milly and Coops (Andy Cooper) and I do have to thank them for everything because without them, I wouldn't be here now or be the player I am," he said.

"They gave me a lot of confidence by giving me the chance to play, so I have to give credit to them.

"But the club has helped me in multiple ways in growing as a person, whether it's dealing with pressure from the fans from not performing well, and how you find out what you need to do better or what's holding you back.

"It's helped me grow as a player too.

"You have to grow up quick at Halifax because it's a young team and with me being here so long, you have to step up as one of the senior players, even though in age, you're not.

"I'm excited for the season. I haven't worked under anyone else in first-team football than Milly and Coops so it is going to be interesting and hopefully successful."

Cappello is hoping he'll be able to nail down a regular starting position this season, having played in various roles including left-back, left wing-back and left wing.

"That's something I've had a love/hate relationship with because eventually I do want to be known as someone who can play in a certain position," he said.

"I've had conversations multiple times with Milly and he said 'look at it as a positive because it allows you to not only be trusted in multiple positions but be seen as a player who can do well in different positions, not just filling in'.

"And it gives you a chance to play more games because you're able to play in different positions, but the more I'm growing as a player, I'm seeing it more as a positive than a negative."

Cappello's role on the left flank means he has fallen victim more than most to the vaguaries of the old Shay pitch in recent seasons, which should now be a thing of the past thanks to the new surface.

"For me in particular and the type of player I am, it's difficult playing on that pitch come December, January time when it's ripping up and I'm dribblig with the ball and it's up at my knees!," he said.

"Or I'm trying to cross it and my other foot touches it, or the ground lifts up.

"Over time, you do get used to it and you have to look at it both ways in that teams probably didn't look forward to going there either.

"But for us to have real success, you need that pitch to be good.

"If you look at our away record last year, if we could have even half matched that at home, who knows what would have come of the season.

"Part of that has to come down to the pitch and us not being able to play the football we wanted to, and from a fans' point of view that must be frustrating.

"We can feel that as players, we can hear it."

Despite issues such as the pitch, Town reached the play-offs for the secons successive season last term, before crashing out at Oldham in Cappello's 100th game.

"It is difficult but you have to move on from it, you can't be disappointed," he said.

"The main thing was the manner in which we lost, that's what hurt us as players the most.

"It wasn't even close, it wasn't good and in the changing room afterwards, we were all just demoralised.

"Ultimately, the pitch and all the injuries just took it out of us because a lot of the starting 11 we were rolling out was mix and match and players playing through niggles.

"The league for me this season is wide open. You can probably pick one or two out but you've got to put us up there and hopefully we can have some success."

Cappello is under no illusions that another play-off finish will be a tough ask, especially given the new management and new-look squad.

"But you can look at it two ways, sometimes change isn't a bad thing," he said.

"That's not to say previous managers haven't done well, they have and their record shows that.

"But we've got new players coming in, a new manager, different styles.

"It is going to be difficult to maintain those standards because of how high they've been set, I don't think it's impossible.

"We've lost players but we've still got a core of players who've been here throughout the success of recent years.

"We've established that expectation of getting in the play-offs or getting a trophy, so we have to live up with it."

Despite the challenges, Cappello insists he genuinely believes The Shaymen can achieve that long-awaited promotion into the Football League.

"We've proven we're able to get in the play-offs, it's just the next step of winning them," he said.

"More than anything, I think it's getting over that first hurdle, which we haven't done yet.

"That first game is pivotal because it gives you that confidence knowing we've got over it, and then what's next.

"Its not a case of us not being able to do it, but in the last two seasons we've just had terrible luck.

"Against Solihull, we had players with injuries, we had four games in eight days, and against Oldham, we had pivotal players out.

"It hasn't been ideal. It sounds like excuses but ultimately, in games like that you need everything to go as smoothly as possible but everything has gone completely wrong.

"We've probably had the worst possible build-up but fingers crossed, this year, if we do get in the play-offs, which I think everyone's expecting, we have better luck."