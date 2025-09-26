"I feel like there's a lot more to come from us," says Town boss Lakeland ahead of Aldershot game

Town boss Adam Lakeland says there's a lot more to come from his team after back-to-back away wins lifted them to within touching distance of the top seven.

Halifax host Aldershot on Saturday sitting just three points off the pay-off places, and aiming for three consecutive wins following victories at Gateshead and Morecambe.

"We've just got to keep working day-to-day, week-to-week, and I feel like we'll keep on getting stronger as the season goes along, which I've said since day dot," Lakeland said.

"I feel like there's a lot more to come from us, but it comes back to the work we do day-to-day on the training ground, it's as simple as that.

"The lads have got to keep on being good professionals, keep on wanting to get better and improve.

"I feel like we're making progress week-by-week, in different aspects, but we've got a hell of a lot of things we can get better at and that's where the hard work on the training ground comes in."

Halifax have won four, lost four and drawn three of their league games so far, and have won three, drawn two and lost one of their last six.

"When you get to the midway point, then you can start setting some clear objectives, because you'll have a better idea of where you're at," Lakeland said.

"We're still early on in the season. Two or three wins can catapult you up the league but two or three defeats can send you back down.

"We're not going to get carried away because we won on Wednesday, and we've had a couple of wins in a row.

"But what I would say is, we've lost once in eight, so we're in good form and that suggests we're doing a lot of things really well.

"But I don't want us to be content with that, I want that to be the norm, where we're not losing games on a regular basis, and if we can't win a game, we get something out of it.

"And we seem to be doing that at the minute but we've got to try and keep that going for as long as we can."

Aldershot lost 4-1 at home to Yeovil last time out, and have only won once on the road in the league this season, but are the division's highest scorers away from home.

"We want to win every game, I know that's not possible but that's got to be the intention," Lakeland said.

"It's going to be another difficult game, they're a good side, they've got good players.

"I'm familiar with a couple, having had them at King's Lynn - Josh Barrett, a very dangerous player on his day, and Cameron Hargreaves.

"So we know a bit about some of their players, and they're a good team, a dangerous team.

"They're capable of scoring goals but they're also leaking goals as well.

"But we've just got to focus on us, we'll have a plan and we'll be ready, and hopefully we can have a good result.

"And I hope we have a healthy crowd at The Shay on Saturday because I feel like our performances at The Shay have been decent, I feel like the supporters have left having enjoyed the games they've watched.

"And we're going back home now off the back of back-to-back away wins, which is incredibly hard to do.

"So hopefully we'll get a decent turnout and we can put in another good performance, and that'll be good enough for us to get another good result."