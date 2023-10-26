Dreams really do come true. Just ask Ted Lavelle.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract last month and now has breaking into the Halifax first-team in his sights.

"I've worked towards it my whole life, ever since I started playing football," he told the Courier.

"For them to say they were going to offer me a pro contract, I felt over the moon.

Ted Lavelle

"It was the best feeling in the world.

"But that's not where I stop, I've got to keep working hard and get to where I want to be."

Lavelle is in his second year of Town's scholarship programme at Calderdale College and admits the fact he's now a professional footballer is still sinking in.

"It doesn't really feel like it yet but sometimes I do think 'I'm a professional footballer now'," he said.

"It's hit but it hasn't. It's hit, the fact that I am one, but its not hit in the fact that I'm doing it day-in, day-out like I've dreamed of ever since I was young.

"It's just amazing."

Lavelle grew up in Worsley, Manchester and credits his dad with getting him into football.

"He's played it his whole life so he got me into it when I was quite young," Lavelle said.

"He taught me and helped me progress every single day.

"I've loved it my whole life and it's been my main focus. It's all I've done.

"He was over the moon when I signed me pro deal. He's helped me get so far throughout my entire life so for me to finally achieve that, I think it was something he was really proud of."

Lavelle was at Oldham's and Rochdale's academies and was on trial at Hull and Wigan before joining The Shaymen.

"Halifax approached me after I left Rochdale, I had to go for a trial and then they spoke to my dad and said they were going to offer me a scholarship and that they had a plan for me," he said.

"So I knew it was something good for me to come into.

"It's a great club, all the first-team players are great, and so are the staff.

"The plan they have for me was something I wanted to take on.

"I want to get into the Football League.

"Being around the first-team players and the staff, they're all amazing, teaching me day-in, day-out, I can't really ask for anymore.

"They have quite a lot of young players who come into the first-team, so I knew I could do the same and progress a lot.

"If it wasn't for Steve Nichol and the youth team set-up offering me the scholarship I don't think I'd be here now.

"They helped me at the start of last season. I played in a cup in my first year (with the youth team) and I think I caught the gaffer's eye and I've been with the first-team ever since.

"I feel like I've got the right attitude, I've learned that off my mum and dad.

“I've just got to keep going now and become the best player I can be."

Lavelle is currently out on loan at Colne in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

"I'm still only young so to get experience playing on loan in a first-team is really good, playing a full 90 every game in central midfield against 28-year-olds," he said.

"It's a good experience to become more physical, be better on the pitch. It's a test.

"I went on loan last season to Glossop where I played quite a few games towards the end of the season and then I've come back here for pre-season and the gaffer said 'look, we'll get you back out on loan, get you some more experience and you'll hopefully progress as an FC Halifax Town first-team player in the future'.

"Hopefully I can help get the club back into the Football League."

Lavelle says he is benefitting from his stint lower down the non-league ladder.

"It's tough, the standard isn't as high as it is at Halifax," he said.

"It's more physical and more about winning the games there.

"Obviously it's really important to win games here but it's more while playing good football.

"At Colne's level, it's maybe more going long, winning your headers, driving forward with the ball and doing stuff to help win the games.

"Here, we have set-plays, we play out from the back, where we have to be on set-pieces. There it's just 'pick up the biggest man'.

"It's a good experience for me though. I'm still young and I've got a lot to learn."

Lavelle says he can play centre-half or central midfield as well as left-back or left wing-back.

Being so versatile could come in handy in helping Lavelle to make a breakthrough into the Town first-team.

"Hopefully as soon as possible really," he said when asked about a potential first-team debut.

"I feel like I could have a chance now, but obviously it's always up to the gaffer.

"But I feel like my quality on the ball is very good.

"I'm on loan to improve my physicality, but that'll come.

"Even 21-year-old's are classed as young players so I've still got three years yet.

"But I just want to get on the pitch and play as much as I can.

"There'll be nerves on the day but I'd rather it happens than it doesn't happen, so there's nothing to dwell on or be nervous about because I know I'm capable of doing it.