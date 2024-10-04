Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cooper insists Town are on the right track ahead of their National League game against Tamworth at The Shay.

Halifax, who lost to Newcastle under 21s in the National League Cup in midweek, drew 2-2 at home to Wealdstone last time out in the league, leaving them 11th in the table, four points off the play-off places.

"I feel like we're in a strong position in terms of the squad," Cooper said.

"I think we finished strong in the last (league) game and should have won.

Andy Cooper

"It's a challenge for us to keep momentum in terms of how we're playing and keep progressing.

"I'm looking forward to it, I know it'll be a tough challenge if you look at their style.

"Results have been mixed in terms of consistency, although they have picked up some good wins.

"We've spoken about consistency in this league, but you can flip our (results) around either way in terms of win and loss record - one loss in seven in the league or two without a win, however you want to look at it.

"But for me, it's more the manner and how we're doing things and I firmly believe we're on the right track.

"There's areas we need to continue to improve on, but the stage we were at last season, we've got more points and we're getting players back fit.

"There's healthy competition.

"We're looking forward to playing at home again, I think the pitch has been in really good condition the last few games, which has helped us get the ball down and play, and hopefully people have seen evidence of that."

When asked if he felt there were more positives than negatives for Town heading into Saturday's game, Cooper said: "Yeah, massively, I do.

"The negative, the challenge, has been that we've been without a manager for a period.

"But the positive has been the lads' togetherness, their never-say-die attitude.

"We've shown it right the way through, whether that was the latter stages on Saturday, whether that was Tuesday night, Maidenhead away, digging in at a ground we haven't traditionally done very well at.

"I think there's loads of positives. Watching the games back and watching other National League games, I think we're in a good position and ready to kick on.

"We need to remain consistent and tidy up in certain areas, but I've no concerns at all in terms of where we're at."

Tamworth, who won the National League North last season, are three points below Halifax in the table.

"Every game at home should be a game we should be looking at winning," Cooper said.

"We've beaten a lot of strong teams at home, so we don't go into it with any different mindset.

"We should be continuing to try and play well at home and get results.

"Ultimately we understand it's a results based business and you need to turn out the results.

"We didn't do it on Saturday but there was definitely a performance, especially in the second-half, that was very good.

"We need to respect all oppositions but we have no fear or qualms going into playing Tamworth at home expecting that we should be picking up three points."