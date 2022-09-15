"I know it will come good," says Millington ahead of Town's trip to Aldershot

After failing to win any of their first five matches, The Shaymen have taken seven points from the last nine available, including only their second win of the season on Tuesday when they defeated Gateshead 2-0.

And Millington feels his squad will be boosted by their improvement in results.

"There's a lot of maturity and experience within this group, they're not all old heads but they've certainly got a good level of experience," he said.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"For the most part, they understood we were on a pathway of developing the team and trying to evolve it and develop the chemistry between them, so I think they were pretty cool, calm and collected and they knew the direction we were moving in.

"But of course it's always great to have the evidence to back that up and I think the last couple of results, and certainly the performance and result on Tuesday, will give the lads confidence and a bit of evidence that, actually, the work they're doing is moving them all in the right direction and is helping the team achieve our ultimate objective, which is winning football matches."

Millington added: "What we try and do as a staff is give the lads a framework to operate within, and within that we want them to express themselves because we've got some fantastic footballers, we've got some hard working lads, we've got some very resilient characters.

"The most important part of that is there's a lot of very, very good footballers within this group of players.

"I want them to demonstrate that and be confident enough to show that for their benefit and for the fans so they can see what genuinely quality players there are at the club."

The Town boss is not getting too carried away by his side's recent results though.

"One of the really good things that's come out of a difficult start to the season is that I think we've all been given a healthy dose of humility," he said.

"So we've got to approach every game with that and fully understand what's at stake.

"On Tuesday I think we saw another step forward in the evolution of this group of players, them beginning to click a little bit more, beginning to build partnerships and build a bit more chemistry.

"We're very pleased with that but I think we've got to approach everything with a view to being willing to work hard and earn the right to then go on and win games."

Millington has been pleased with what he's seen from his players of late.

"It's vitally important that everyone's contributing, so Sam Johnson's making saves, Jesse Debrah's sprinting in and recovering to sweep up behind players, Jamie Stott's winning headers, the list goes on," he said.

"Everybody's contributing in their role and responsibility within the team and I think we're getting to a stage where people are really starting to do that."

And the Town boss says that, while there is relief that results have started to come, the pressure to maintain that remains.

"It's a two-sided coin because in one respect I'm confident in the processes, the staff and the players and I know it will come good and that we will perform to a high standard more often than not," he said.

"But the weight of responsibility is trying to repay the backing the chairman's given me, trying to repay the backing the fans have given me and trying to make sure that we achieve what the potential of the group is for the club and the town.

"That's the weight of responsibility that I feel and I'm really desperate to make those things happen."

Millington confirmed goalkeeper Tom Scott has joined Guiseley on loan for a month.

"We'd be unlikely to recall him, what we're looking to do is we want to get Tom games and part of the agreement with him re-signing was to not only work with him on the training ground, which we have for the previous 12 months, but to then expose him to the learning that takes place in playing competitive games," he said.

"With Sam's track record, we know that game time may be limited for Tom here, but he's such a fantastic young keeper with such a huge amount of potential that we don't want to stifle his development, so we're going to make sure he's got the opportunity to play as many games as possible without exposing us to a great deal of risk over the course of the season."

Luke Summerfield and Tom Clarke are both injury doubts for the trip to Aldershot this weekend.

"Clarkey was running exceptionally well before the game on Tuesday," Millington said.

"We're expecting him to train before the week's out, whether that will make him available for Saturday we don't know yet.

"Summers is a little bit further behind. He has started running but he might need a bit more time to get ready."

Town’s game at the weekend kicks-off at 5.20pm as it is being shown live on BT Sport.

On Aldershot, who lost 2-0 at Notts County on Tuesday, their sixth defeat in eight games this season, Millington said: "Results don't really tell us a great deal because at the moment a very good Gateshead side have only won one game so far this season, and I've got no doubts they'll finish in the top half of this division because they're a very good team.

"So we don't look too deeply into the results, obviously they can cause a certain fragility in the team but we'll look at how they're playing, their style of play, what they're trying to do when they have the ball and how they're going to try and stop us when we've got it.