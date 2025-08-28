"I know the results are the most important thing" - Town boss Lakeland confident the wins will come

Adam Lakeland says Town will win plenty of games this season if they keep performing how they are.

The Shaymen have won just once in their first five matches of the season, but should have got more points than they have.

They deserved at least a point in last Saturday's home defeat to Forest Green Rovers, and were the victim of some questionable refereeing decisions in the loss at Wealdstone.

"Performance-wise, I'm really pleased and I'm really confident and positive with a lot of what I'm seeing," the Halifax manager told the Courier.

"I feel like we look like we're going to be a good team, I feel like we look like a well-coached team.

"For me, with our performances, we should have more points on the board.

"We've had a lot of stuff going against us, we've had injuries which have really hampered us.

"But I've been delighted with the players' attitude and application to just get on with it. That's what I want.

"I do think we're heavy in numbers but we're light in quality.

"Some players who've not played many minutes will not like me saying that, but that doesn't really concern me.

"The lads we've got on the pitch right now, they're our best current available players at the club.

"Obviously, we know going into the next game that we'll have Will Harris back, which is a bonus, we've missed him for three games.

"And in a game like Monday, an out-and-out striker, he could have made a difference for us.

"We're having to bring on Zak (Emmerson), but he's playing catch-up and really, he's probably at a stage where he needs to go out on loan, get some games and get some match fitness but we're having to put him on when he's not quite ready because that's all we've got available.

"So I am very pleased with a lot of what I'm seeing, I'm pleased with what the players are doing on the pitch.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated with parts of our play but I think that's natural when you've got a new team and a lot of young players.

"We're almost learning on the job really."

Lakeland believes the Town fans are appreciative of what they've seen from the team so far.

"I'd like to think the supporters are seeing the work we're doing and the type of team we're trying to build," he said.

"They've been right behind the players.

"Our away support's been brilliant at every game, but of course there's always a lot more that come to the home games and a lot of them will be people who don't go to the away games.

"They've probably just seen the results, certainly in the first two games, and probably questioned what we're doing and how we're looking, but then they've come and see what type of team we're putting together and clapped us off the pitch at The Shay.

"And the pretty much 400 at Scunthorpe have done the same.

"They'll have gone home frustrated, like me and the players and the staff, that we only got a point to show for our efforts, but I think they'll be enthused seeing the effort of the players, the style of football we're trying to play, seeing us be a bit more on the front-foot.

"We've scored another goal and we should have had one or two more.

"So there's a lot of positivity but ultimately, I'm a realist and I know the results are the most important thing.

"Style's one thing, winning's another, but if we keep on doing what we're doing, I'm more than confident we're going to win plenty of games this season."

While Lakeland sees plenty of positives from the start to the season, he admits they have start being translated into more points.

"We lost heavily in the first game but I don't think the scoreline reflected the game, we were by a distance the better team between the boxes but second best in the boxes," he said.

"That's why we lost that game, we made mistakes and conceded some soft goals.

"Since then, we've performed pretty well. If you look at the Wealdstone game, I'm still convinced that if that game stays 11 v 11, we win it.

"We were the better team when it was 11 v 11, we won a penalty, missed it, had WIll Harris unnecessarily sent-off.

"We've had him missing for three games, which has been a blow and has limited what we've had off the bench threat-wise.

"I still feel we deserved to get a result out of that game and ended up losing it to a decent strike from a centre-half.

"We played well and won at Boston, played very well on Saturday in our first home game against the team sat top of the league and probably have the biggest budget in the division.

"And we've come away with a point on Monday, which on any given day, going there, it's a tough place to go.

"They had five-and-a-half thousand in, althought we had nearly 400, which was fantastic.

"All in all, I'm positive. I don't think, for the level of our performances across those five games, we've got the number of points our performances have deserved

"But we have to be realistic that we've only accumulated four points from those five games and we certainly need to pick our points-per-game tally up.

"We're only going to keep getting better, but we have got to keep strengthening the group.

"That's probably the biggest thing I've noticed, certainly in the last couple of games, is we just probably need a bit more off the bench.

"Compare that to what other teams have got coming off the bench, maybe that's the difference to us having that bit of quality, freshness and additional quality in the final third and getting three points, as opposed to just getting the one."

On the importance of a win on Saturday against managerless Yeovil, who have also only won once so far this season, Lakeland said: "I don't think you should just look at that one game because we want to try and win every game.

"Winning becomes habitual and winning supports confidence and belief in what you're doing.

"So we do need to win games but we need to win on Saturday just as much as we need to win the weekend after at Southend, and the weekend after that.

"Each and every game, we go into to try and win it.

"Our performance levels, like I've said, have warranted us having more points on the board than we've got, but we've got what we've got and we've got to try and build on that."